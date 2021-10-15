Einaudi announces first new solo piano album in 20 years

Ludovico Einaudi has announced the upcoming launch of Underwater, his first new solo piano album in 20 years. Einaudi, the most-streamed classical artist of all time, created the album in lockdown, with 12 newly composed solo piano tracks.

As part of the album launch, Einaudi will return to the UK for his first live shows in three years, with performances in London at the Eventim Hammersmith Apollo and Alexandra Palace.

The first single from the album has been released with an accompanying music video. Luminous features Einaudi playing his recognisable broken-chord patterns on a prepared piano, with damper pedal.

The album art features a photograph taken by Einaudi himself.

The news of the release comes after the success of Einaudi’s soundtrack to Nomadland, which brought together some of the most popular pieces from his recent albums.

The tracklist for Ludovico Einaudi‘s Underwater album:

Luminous Rolling Like a Ball Indian Yellow Flora Natural Light Almost June Swordfish Wind Song Atoms Temple White Nobody Knows Underwater

Underwater will be released on Decca Records on 21 January 2022. It will be available on CD and vinyl, and will also be released in sheet music form. Pre-order the album from Amazon now.