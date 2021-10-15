Accessibility Links

Subscribe
  1. Home
  2. Features
  3. Articles
  4. Einaudi announces first new solo piano album in 20 years
All products and recordings are chosen independently by our editorial team. This review contains affiliate links and we may receive a commission for purchases made. Please read our affiliates FAQ page to find out more.

Einaudi announces first new solo piano album in 20 years

Ludovico Einaudi, the most-streamed classical artist of all time, is set to release a new album and will return to the UK for a series of live performances

Ludovico Einaudi_(C) Duet Postscriptum_Lo

Published:

Ludovico Einaudi has announced the upcoming launch of Underwater, his first new solo piano album in 20 years. Einaudi, the most-streamed classical artist of all time, created the album in lockdown, with 12 newly composed solo piano tracks.

Advertisement

As part of the album launch, Einaudi will return to the UK for his first live shows in three years, with performances in London at the Eventim Hammersmith Apollo and Alexandra Palace.

The first single from the album has been released with an accompanying music video. Luminous features Einaudi playing his recognisable broken-chord patterns on a prepared piano, with damper pedal.

The album art features a photograph taken by Einaudi himself.

Album Artwork_Lo Res

The news of the release comes after the success of Einaudi’s soundtrack to Nomadland, which brought together some of the most popular pieces from his recent albums. 

The tracklist for Ludovico Einaudi‘s Underwater album:

  1. Luminous
  2. Rolling Like a Ball
  3. Indian Yellow
  4. Flora
  5. Natural Light
  6. Almost June
  7. Swordfish
  8. Wind Song
  9. Atoms
  10. Temple White
  11. Nobody Knows
  12. Underwater

We recently named Einaudi’s best albums.

Advertisement

Underwater will be released on Decca Records on 21 January 2022. It will be available on CD and vinyl, and will also be released in sheet music form. Pre-order the album from Amazon now.

Authors

Freya Parr

Freya Parr

Social networks

Digital Editor and Staff Writer, BBC Music Magazine

Freya Parr is BBC Music Magazine's Digital Editor and Staff Writer. She has also written for titles including the Guardian, Circus Journal, Frankie and Suitcase Magazine, and runs The Noiseletter, a fortnightly arts and culture publication. Freya's main areas of interest and research lie in 20th-century and contemporary music.

Tags

Save when you subscribe today!
Get BBC Music Magazine delivered direct to your door!

Try BBC Music Magazine today and pay just $4.99 per copy! Get the magazine + CD delivered direct to your door from the UK!

Click here to subscribe to BBC Music Magazine