Who wrote and composed ‘Eternal Father, Strong to Save’?

The hymn ‘Eternal Father, Strong to Save’ was written in 1860 by William Whiting, who was inspired by Psalm 107 and its reference to ships and the sea, as well as his own experiences of storms at sea. The tune, Melita, was composed by clergyman John B. Dykes in 1861, and in the same year they hymn was published in the first edition of Hymns Ancient and Modern.

Advertisement

‘Eternal Father, Strong to Save’ became a popular hymn of both the Royal Navy and the US Navy in the late 19th century, and since then many other armed services have also adopted the hymn, including the Royal Marines and the British Army, for official use.

Today it is also known as the ‘Hymn of Her Majesty’s Armed Forces’, the ‘Royal Navy Hymn’, the ‘United States Navy Hymn’, ‘The Navy Hymn’ and sometimes by the last line of its first verse, ‘For Those in Peril on the Sea’.

What are the lyrics to ‘Eternal Father, Strong to Save’ (‘For Those in Peril on the Sea’)?

Eternal Father, strong to save,

Whose arm hath bound the restless wave,

Who bid’st the mighty ocean deep

Its own appointed limits keep;

O hear us when we cry to Thee,

For those in peril on the sea.

O Christ, Whose voice the waters heard

And hushed their raging at Thy word,

Who walkedst on the foaming deep,

And calm amidst its rage didst sleep;

O hear us when we cry to Thee,

For those in peril on the sea.

Most Holy Spirit, Who didst brood

Upon the chaos dark and rude,

And bid its angry tumult cease,

And give, for wild confusion, peace;

O hear us when we cry to Thee,

For those in peril on the sea!

Advertisement

O Trinity of love and power,

Our brethren shield in danger’s hour;

From rock and tempest, fire and foe,

Protect them wheresoe’er they go;

Thus evermore shall rise to Thee

Glad hymns of praise from land and sea.

Top image by Getty Images

Find more lyrics to more famous hymns here