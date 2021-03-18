Everything we know about the film adaptation of In The Heights, the musical by Lin-Manuel Miranda

In the Heights, the award-winning Broadway musical with music and lyrics by Hamilton creator Lin-Manuel Miranda, has been adapted into a film of the same name, which is set to be released in 2021. The musical is based on a story set in the hispanic community in Washington Heights in New York City and the threat of gentrification. Lin-Manuel Miranda’s vibrant soundtrack features Latin, hip-hop, salsa and soul music influences. The film stars Anthony Ramos and Leslie Grace in the two leading roles of Usnavi and Nina Rosario.

The musical ran on Broadway from 2008 to 2011, before going on to have its UK premiere in London in 2014.

The film was due to be released in 2020, but had to be delayed to June 2021 as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Who wrote the music to In the Heights?

Lin-Manuel Miranda wrote the music and lyrics to In the Heights, with book by Quiara Alegría Hudes – who has also written the screenplay for the film adaptation.

Who is directing the film adaptation of In the Heights?

Jon M Chu, the director and producer behind the hit film Crazy Rich Asians, has directed the film adaptation of In the Heights. He has recently been announced as the new director of the film adaptation of Wicked, the musical based on the story of the Wicked Witch of the West – with music and lyrics by Stephen Schwartz.

Can you buy the soundtrack to In the Heights?

The original Broadway cast recording of In the Heights is available from Amazon in CD format and iTunes in mp3 form. You can buy the libretto from Blackwell’s and Amazon.

Can you stream the soundtrack to In the Heights?

You can stream the original Broadway cast recording of In the Heights on the following streaming platforms:

When will the film adaptation of In the Heights be released?

In the US, the Warner Bros film adaptation of In the Heights will receive a cinema release and be available on HBO Max on 18 June to stream for 31 days, at no extra cost to subscribers.

Audiences in the US can subscribe to HBO Max from $14.99 per month.

It has not yet been confirmed when it will be available globally, but it is anticipated to be available to watch in UK cinemas from 30 July 2021.

Where will In the Heights be available to stream internationally?

UK audiences will have a delayed release of In the Heights, anticipated to be 30 July 2021. It is likely to only receive a theatrical release outside of the US.

Watch the trailer for the film adaptation of In the Heights