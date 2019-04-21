Accessibility Links

Subscribe
  1. Home
  2. Features
  3. Articles
  4. Five essential works by Haydn

Five essential works by Haydn

We choose the best pieces by the master of rhetoric

haydn_625_0-00420ba-cb6241e.jpg

Symphony No. 103, ‘Drumroll’

Advertisement

Of his last dozen symphonies written for London visits, the Drumroll is an excellent introduction to Haydn’s playful style – from portentous to ebullient in a heartbeat.

Recommended recording:
Concertgebouw Orchestra/Colin Davis
Philips 442 6112

String Quartets, Op. 33

Recognised as Haydn’s finest set of string quartets, these include one nicknamed ‘The Bird’ for its birdsong-like first violin part and another, ‘The Joke’, so-named for reasons evident in the finale.

Recommended recording:
Festetics Quartet
Arcana A 414

Trumpet Concerto

Haydn’s genius transformed this martial instrument into an eloquent and charming soloist, both in the inspired slow movement and in the sparkling finale.

Recommended recording:
Alison Balsom; German Chamber Philharmonic, Bremen
EMI 216 2130

The Creation

Haydn’s vivid musical portrait of the Biblical creation story up to the creation of Adam and Eve is direct yet charmingly apt.

Recommended recording:
Gabrieli Consort & Players/Paul McCreesh
DG Archiv 477 7361

Nelson Mass

The dramatic military-style rhythms which open this Mass reflect the Napoleonic War raging while Haydn composed. Otherwise, it’s charming and upbeat, even if the baleful opening returns in the ‘Benedictus’.

Advertisement

Recommended recording:
Collegium Musicum 90/Richard Hickox
Chandos CHAN 0640

Tags

Save when you subscribe today!
Get BBC Music Magazine delivered direct to your door!

Save when you subscribe today and get your magazine + CD delivered direct to your door from the UK!

You may also like

Guy_200-ac0800a-df95d6e.jpg

Five composers named Guy…

Strad_200-92f8e97-497fd30.jpg

What is a Stradivarius?

Brodsky_200-5d822ed-7fb1a92.jpg

10 of the best recordings released in celebration of Beethoven’s 250th anniversary

clara_200_0-e990680-dfa78ab.jpg

A guide to Tchaikovsky’s The Nutcracker