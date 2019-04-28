Five essential works by Holst

The Planets

Holst’s spectacular orchestral work starts with the alarming fury of ‘Mars’ and ends with the subtle colours of ‘Neptune’.

Recommended recording:

London Philharmonic Orchestra/Adrian Boult

EMI 627 8982

Hymn of Jesus

This setting for double choir and orchestra of a hymn supposedly sung by Christ and his disciples at the Last Supper is both ecstatic and other-worldly.

Recommended recording:

BBC Symphony Orchestra & Chorus/Adrian Boult

Decca 470 1912

Seven Robert Bridges Part-Songs

Holst wrote several works for his pupils, but few are more hauntingly beautiful than these settings of Robert Bridges poems for sopranos and strings.

Recommended recording:

Holst Singers & Orchestra/Hilary Davan Wetton

Helios CDH 55170

Egdon Heath

After the acclaim of The Planets, Holst was drawn to composing more austere works. Of those, this is his bleakest.

Recommended recording:

Royal Scottish National Orchestra/David Lloyd-Jones

Naxos 8.553696

The Wandering Scholar

Holst‘s sense of humour rarely featured in his music, but surfaces here in this sure-footed chamber opera concerning a young wife’s spring-time rendezvous with a priest.

Recommended recording:

Norma Burrowes, Michael Langdon, Robert Tear; English Opera Group/Steuart Bedford

EMI 968 9292