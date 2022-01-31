What are the lyrics to ‘For the beauty of the Earth’?

Who wrote the hymn ‘For the beauty of the Earth’?

Given its title it is quite easy to guess what inspired Folliott Sandford Pierpoint to write the hymn ‘For the beauty of the Earth’ in 1864. Growing up in Bath, surrounded by the beautiful countryside of Somerset, he only ventured out of the Southwest once – to go to Queens’ College, Cambridge – before returning to Bath to teach at Somersetshire College. He was said to be ‘memorised by the beauty of the countryside that surrounded him’.

The hymn is sung to a number of different tunes – one of which is the same tune the Christmas carol ‘As with Gladness Men of Old.’ More recently it has been sung to Lucerna Laudoniæ by Welsh composer David Evans, who has also composed a tune for the hymn ‘Be Thou My Vision‘.

In 1980 John Rutter created a new sacred choral composition from the hymn’s first four stanzas, a work which has become one of Rutter’s most popular anthems

What are the lyrics to the hymn ‘For the beauty of the Earth’? For the beauty of the earth, For the beauty of the skies, For the Love which from our birth Over and around us lies: Christ, our God, to Thee we raise This our Sacrifice of Praise.

For the beauty of each hour Of the day and of the night, Hill and vale, and tree and flower, Sun and moon and stars of light: Christ, our God, to Thee we raise This our Sacrifice of Praise.

For the joy of ear and eye, For the heart and brain’s delight, For the mystic harmony Linking sense to sound and sight: Christ, our God, to Thee we raise This our Sacrifice of Praise.

For the joy of human love, Brother, sister, parent, child, Friends on earth, and friends above; For all gentle thoughts and mild: Christ, our God, to Thee we raise This our Sacrifice of Praise.

For each perfect Gift of Thine To our race so freely given, Graces human and Divine, Flowers of earth, and buds of Heaven: Christ, our God, to Thee we raise This our Sacrifice of Praise.

For Thy Bride that evermore Lifteth holy hands above, Offering up on every shore This Pure Sacrifice of Love: Christ, our God, to Thee we raise This our Sacrifice of Praise.

For Thy Martyrs’ crown of light, For Thy Prophets’ eagle eye, For Thy bold Confessors’ might, For the lips of Infancy: Christ, our God, to Thee we raise This our Sacrifice of Praise.

For Thy Virgins’ robes of snow, For Thy Maiden Mother mild, For Thyself, with hearts aglow, Jesu, Victim undefiled, Offer we at Thine own Shrine Thyself, sweet Sacrament Divine

