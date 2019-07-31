Four of the best John Williams recordings
We recommend a handful of the greatest examples of the film composer John Williams' work on disc
Star Wars
London Symphony Orchestra/John Williams
Sony S2K92950 (2 discs)
Williams leads the LSO in the best-selling film score album ever, in classic ‘Golden Age of Hollywood’ style.
Close Encounters of the Third Kind
Arista 07822 19004-2
One of Williams’s favourites, as well as the famous five-note motif, there are Ligeti-esque clouds of sound.
Memoirs of a Geisha
Yo-Yo Ma (cello), Itzhak Perlman (violin) et al/John Williams
Sony 82876 77857 2
An understated character study featuring a range of Japanese instruments.
Yo-Yo Ma Plays the Music of John Williams
Sony SK 89670
One of Williams’s closest collaborators in non-film works ranging from richly melodic to impressionistic.