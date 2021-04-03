Accessibility Links

Subscribe
  1. Home
  2. Features
  3. Articles
  4. Four of the most famous violins ever made – and who owns them now

Four of the most famous violins ever made – and who owns them now

Stradivari and Guarneri were crafting violins in the 17th and 18th centuries – all of which remain some of the most expensive and valuable in the world. Although some have been lost over the last few hundred years, many are still being played by today's top performers

Violinist Joshua Bell, left, plays with the Chicago Symphony Orchestra after displacing the bridge on his 1713 Stradivarius in the middle of the Tchaikovsky Violin Concerto. (Photo by Alex Garcia/Chicago Tribune/Tribune News Service via Getty Images)

Published:

The Lipinski Stradivarius

Tartini wrote his ‘Devil’s Trill’ Sonata for the Lipinski. It’s now played by the Milwaukee Symphony’s leader Frank Almond, from whom it was once stolen in an armed robbery in 2014.

Advertisement

1734 ‘Hercules’ Stradivarius

The Belgian violinist Eugène Ysaÿe preferred to perform on his Guarneri, leaving his Stradivarius in its case while on stage. Stolen in 1908, it was later found at a Parisian dealer and is now part of the Israel Philharmonic’s collection.

1703 Guarneri ‘Filius Andreae’ Cremona

After he acquired a Stradivarius, Joseph Joachim passed his Guarneri to Felix, the youngest child of friends and collaborators Robert Schumann and Clara Schumann.

Advertisement

1713 Gibson ex-Huberman Stradivarius

Twice stolen from Polish violinist Bronisław Huberman. In 1919 it was taken from his Vienna hotel room but returned days later. It then went missing from his dressing room in 1936 while he was performing. It was lost for nearly half-a-century, before a certain Julian Altman confessed on his deathbed to having bought the stolen violin for $100. It’s now in the possession of US violinist Joshua Bell.

 

Save when you subscribe today!
Get BBC Music Magazine delivered direct to your door!

Save when you subscribe today and get your magazine + CD delivered direct to your door from the UK!

Click here to subscribe to BBC Music Magazine

You may also like

'Black Mozart' biopic, the story of Joseph Bologne, Chevalier de Saint-Georges

Everything we know about the ‘Black Mozart’ biopic, the story of Joseph Bologne, Chevalier de Saint-Georges

When was the violin invented

The violin: when it was invented, who made them and how it has changed throughout history

Who was Pauline Viardot?

Who was Pauline Viardot?

Best violin music

What are the best pieces of violin music?