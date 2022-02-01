When was the spiritual ‘Go down Moses’ written?

It is unknown who initially wrote the song and when it was first sung but ‘Go down Moses’ first appeared in print in 1862, when it was used as s a rallying anthem for the Contrabands (a type of escaped slave) at Fort Monroe at the beginning of the American Civil War.

What is the song ‘Go down Moses’ about?

The lyrics to this spiritual were inspired by the events in the Old Testament, particularly Exodus 5:1, which recounts the liberation of the ancient Jewish people from Egyptian slavery. The lyrics were particularly poignant for enslaved African-Americans during the 19th century as it promises God will help the persecuted.

What are the lyrics to ‘Go down Moses?

When Israel was in Egypt’s land,

Let my people go,

oppressed so hard they could not stand,

Let my people go.

Refrain:

Go down, Moses, way down in Egypt’s land,

tell old Pharaoh: Let my people go.

The Lord told Moses what to do,

Let my people go,

to lead the Hebrew children through,

Let my people go. [Refrain]

As Israel stood by the waterside,

Let my people go,

at God’s command it did divide,

Let my people go. [Refrain]

When they had reached the other shore,

Let my people go,

they let the song of triumph soar,

Let my people go. [Refrain]

5 Lord, help us all from bondage flee,

Let my people go,

and let us all in Christ be free,

Let my people go. [Refrain]