When was ‘Go Tell It On The Mountain’ written?

Instantly recognisable this rousing African-American spiritual hymn ‘Go Tell It On The Mountain’ dates back to the mid-19th century . It is unknown who exactly wrote the hymn but John Wesley Work Jr, who collected spirituals, first published it in 1907 in his book New Jubilee Songs and Folk Songs of the American Negro.

The hymn also came to the public eye during the late 19th century when the Fisk Jubilee Singers, an African-American a cappella ensemble, toured the country singing spirituals. The group were raising money for the newly-created college for blacks following the abolition of slavery.

‘Go Tell It On The Mountain’ is also a popular Christmas carol as the lyrics tell the story of the nativity.

What are the lyrics to ‘Go Tell It On The Mountain’?

Go tell it on the mountain,

over the hills, and ev’rywhere;

go, tell it on the mountain

that Jesus Christ is born.

1 While shepherds kept their watching

o’er silent flocks by night,

behold, throughout the heavens

there shone a holy light. [Refrain]

2 The shepherds feared and trembled

when lo, above the earth

rang out the angel chorus

that hailed our Savior’s birth. [Refrain]

Down in a lowly manger

the humble Christ was born,

and God sent us salvation

that blessed Christmas morn.

