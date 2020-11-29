‘Harlots’ on BBC and Hulu: who wrote the music and can you buy the soundtrack?

Composer Rael Jones wrote the soundtrack to Harlots, the drama series originally produced by Hulu and ITV and which is now available on the BBC iPlayer. Despite the programme’s period setting in the 18th-century brothels of London, Jones’s soundtrack blends electronic and rock music, with a prominent use of electric guitar and drums. In some tracks, he uses drum and bass beats as part of the electronic textures.

Rael Jones has also written music for other series including The Salisbury Poisonings on BBC One (watch now on BBC iPlayer and Amazon Prime) and Sherlock (watch now on BBC iPlayer and Netflix), and films such as My Cousin Rachel (watch now on YouTube, Google Play and Amazon Prime), starring Rachel Weisz, and the 2012 film adaptation of Les Miserables (watch now on YouTube and Google Play).

Harlots was originally aired in the UK on the now defunct ITV Encore channel, before it was acquired by the BBC in 2020. All three series were then broadcast on BBC Two, and are now available on the BBC iPlayer.

Many of his other scores use a more orchestral treatment than Harlots.

Where can you watch Harlots?

Seasons 1 to 3 of Harlots are now available to stream in the UK on the BBC iPlayer and in the US and internationally on Hulu.

Can you buy the soundtrack to Harlots on BBC?

You can buy Rael Jones’s original soundtrack to Harlots on Amazon Music.

Where can you stream the soundtrack to Harlots online?

You can stream the soundtrack to Harlots on Spotify and YouTube.

Will there be a Season 4 of Harlots?

Harlots has not yet been renewed for a fourth season.

Which book is Harlots based on?

The drama was written by Moira Buffini and is an original story, but was inspired by Hallie Rubenhold’s The Covent Garden Ladies, originally published by Penguin in 2005 and republished again in 2020 in conjunction with the release of Harlots on the BBC.

Buy Hallie Rubenhold’s The Covent Garden Ladies from:

Watch the trailer for Harlots

