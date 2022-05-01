To be a pilgrim lyrics

What are the lyrics to 'He who would valiant be', also known as 'To be a pilgrim'?
The hymn 'To be a pilgrim' was first written by Puritan preacher John Bunyan as part of his famous Christian allegory The Pilgrim's Progress in 1684. The words from the hymn were inspired by Hebrews 11:13 inKing James Bible. English priest and liturgist Percy Dearmer then modified the words in 1906 before it was set to the tune Our Captain Cried All Hands (believed to have originated in the hamlet of Monk's Gate in West Sussex) by Ralph Vaughan Williams.
He who would valiant be
'gainst all disaster,
let him in constancy
follow the Master.
There's no discouragement
shall make him once relent
his first avowed intent
to be a pilgrim.
2 Who so beset him round
with dismal stories,
do but themselves confound—
his strength the more is.
No foes shall stay his might,
though he with giants fight;
he will make good his right
to be a pilgrim.
3 Since, Lord, Thou dost defend
us with Thy Spirit,
we know we at the end
shall life inherit.
Then, fancies, flee away!
I'll fear not what men say,
I'll labor night and day
to be a pilgrim.
