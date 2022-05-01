Hickory Dickory Dock lyrics

How old is the nursery rhyme 'Hickory Dickory Dock'?

The earliest recorded mention of the rhyme, was in the 1744 book Tommy Thumb's Pretty Song Book, the first anthology of English nursery rhymes, when the first line is 'listed as Hickere, Dickere Dock'

Advertisement

What is the meaning behind 'Hickory Dickory Dock'?

It is believed that the song originated as a counting game - possibly in Westmorland (now Cumbria) as shepherds used to use the numbers Hevera (8), Devera (9) and Dick (10) from the language Cumbric to count their sheep

The rhyme could have also been inspired by the astronomical clock at Exeter Cathedral in Devon, which has a small hole in the door below the clock face especially so the resident cat to hunt mice - who no doubt ran up the clock to flee....

What are the lyrics to 'Hickory Dickory Dock'?

Hickory, dickory, dock.

The mouse ran up the clock.

The clock struck one,

The mouse ran down,

Hickory, dickory, dock.

Hickory, dickory, dock.

The mouse ran up the clock.

The clock struck two,

The mouse ran down,

Hickory, dickory, dock.

Hickory, dickory, dock.

The mouse ran up the clock.

The clock struck three,

The mouse ran down,

Hickory, dickory, dock.

Hickory, dickory, dock.

The mouse ran up the clock.

The clock struck four,

The mouse ran down,

Hickory, dickory, dock

Advertisement

Illustration by William Wallace Denslow