How can I watch the coronation processions?

You can watch the coronation processions in person at viewing areas along the procession route, on both sides of the Mall and Whitehall, which will be open from 6am on Saturday 6 May. Be prepared for queues!

After the Coronation Procession has passed down The Mall, the police will open the route to allow people to walk down The Mall towards Buckingham Palace, to watch the balcony appearance. For more information on viewing areas, click here.

And the coronation itself?

Aside from the 2000-odd guests invited to the coronation, all of us will be watching the ceremony itself on a screen of some sort. But you can still feel like you are taking part.

More than 30 locations across the UK, from Bournemouth to Belfast, will host big screens, with Hyde Park expected to draw the most epic crowds. Those wanting to get as close as possible to the action can also try the sites at Green Park and St James’s Park, but these are smaller than Hyde Park, and are likely to reach capacity very quickly. Otherwise, of course, you can watch it all on telly, from the comfort of your sofa.

how can i watch the coronation on television?

The entire BBC network, including BBC America, is expected to broadcast live from the ceremony, and has already said that it will give audiences ‘a front row seat’ to the ceremonial events. Sky News will broadcast live via their YouTube channel. In addition, reports from the ceremony are due to be covered on ITV1, CNN and Fox News.

Who will be presenting BBC coverage of the coronation?

Kirsty Young will be in a studio at Buckingham Palace on the day, while JJ Chalmers will speak to members of the military as they prepare for their parade. Huw Edwards will provide commentary as the doors of Westminster Abbey open, Sophie Raworth will speak to guests outside as they arrive, Clare Balding will provide commentary for the ceremonial route, and Anita Rani will be joining the gathered crowds.