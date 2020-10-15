How to digitise your CD and record collections

Digitising record collections is a little trickier, requiring a turntable with a USB output (try Audio Technica, Sony or ION) or a phono preamp with USB such as the Pro-Ject Phono Box USB V (£149, henleyaudio.co.uk ) that works with your existing turntable.

If your computer has a CD drive, uploading your CD collection is easy, albeit potentially time-consuming. Mac owners can organise their library using the Music app, while PC users can download free music management software including Audacity and Exact Audio Copy. I would recommend storing your music collection on a separate hard drive, while an NAS (Network Attached Storage) drive makes your music accessible over the internet for wireless streaming.

Cassette tapes – which degrade faster than vinyl – can also be digitised, and if you have a tape deck you can connect its 3.5mm headphone output to your computer’s microphone input. Alternatively, players with USB outputs work well, while cheap £30 portable tape players like the ION Audio Tape Express can do it easily – although don’t expect flawless results.

How to improve the audio quality of digitised records

Always record in the best possible audio quality you can, but have realistic expectations, particularly with 78rpm records which are never going to be perfect. And remember, unlike CD ‘ripping’ you’ll need to use software to create individual tracks and name them. You can also clean up poor recordings, although that might lose the individuality and little imperfections that your recordings have picked up over the years and that you’ve grown to love.

What about reel-to-reel recordings? My father has a collection I’m keen to preserve and with his old player still working (just) and a five-pin DIN-to-stereo jack, I can connect to his computer’s microphone. That said, I may cheat and call on the services of an audio conversion specialist. vinyltodigital.co.uk is a company that can work with any format, including the short-lived MiniDisc.

The best CD drive for digitising your CD collection