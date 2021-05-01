How to keep your CDs and vinyl in top condition

As a child of the 1970s and ’80s I grew up in a house full of records, and then CDs, and was taught how to handle vinyl carefully – a lesson I’ve passed on with some success to my own daughter. Anyone with a record collection will know the agony caused by a careless scratch, so it’s worth remembering how to keep your music in pristine condition.

With vinyl, storage is key, and you should keep them filed in their inner and outer sleeves in an upright position out of direct sunlight. Records stacked flat will warp. Avoid fingerprints at all costs, because your skin’s natural oils will be a magnet for dust and hamper sound quality in an instant.

Jon Jeary, from cartridge manufacturer Goldring, has a few tips: ‘It’s imperative that dust and debris are removed from the grooves before each playing. The pressure from the stylus can fuse the dust into the plastic, ruining fidelity. Any proprietary cleaning cloth can be used, but a carbon fibre brush is the most effective as it reduces static, which attracts dust.’

Anti-static guns and cork mats can also help tackle static, but for a deep clean you’ll need record cleaning fluid and two microfibre cloths: one for washing, one for drying.

If you’ve amassed a large collection, a record cleaning machine (such as the Record Washer System Mk II) will save effort. This model gives both sides a deep clean using a grease-busting fluid. Some more expensive cleaners incorporate vacuums to dry after the cleaning solution has been applied.