When was the hymn ‘Immortal, Invisible, God Only Wise’ written and composed?

The hymn ‘Immortal, Invisible, God Only Wise’, written by Free Church of Scotland minister Walter Chalmers Smith, was first published in 1867, in Smith’s Hymns of Christ and the Christian Life . The hymn is usually sung to the tune ‘St. Denio’, which was adapted from a Welsh ballad.

Advertisement

What are the lyrics to ‘Immortal, Invisible, God Only Wise’?

Immortal, invisible, God only wise,

In light inaccessible hid from our eyes,

Most blessèd, most glorious, the Ancient of Days,

Almighty, victorious, thy great Name we praise.

Unresting, unhasting, and silent as light,

Nor wanting, nor wasting, thou rulest in might;

Thy justice like mountains high soaring above

Thy clouds which are fountains of goodness and love.

To all life thou givest—to both great and small;

In all life thou livest, the true life of all;

We blossom and flourish as leaves on the tree,

And wither and perish—but nought changeth thee.

Great Father of glory, pure Father of light,

Thine angels adore thee, all veiling their sight;

All laud we would render: O help us to see

’Tis only the splendour of light hideth thee.

Top image by Getty Images

Advertisement

Find more lyrics to more famous hymns here