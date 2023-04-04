The famous war poem 'In Flanders Fields' was written during the first 12 months of World War One by poet John McCrae after he watched a friend die during the Second Battle of Ypres, in May 1915.

The poem was instantly popular, and heavily inspired the poppy becoming a symbol of remembrance.

In 1917 Charles Ives set it to music as part of his war song cycle Three Songs of the War and the poem is often performed on Remembrance Day.

Tragically McCrae died of of pneumonia in January 1918.

'In Flanders Fields' lyrics

In Flanders Fields, the poppies blow

Between the crosses, row on row,

That mark our place; and in the sky

The larks, still bravely singing, fly

Scarce heard amid the guns below.

We are the dead, short days ago

We lived, felt dawn, saw sunset glow,

Loved and were loved, and now we lie

In Flanders fields.

Take up our quarrel with the foe:

To you from failing hands we throw

The torch; be yours to hold it high.

If ye break faith with us who die

We shall not sleep, though poppies grow

In Flanders fields.