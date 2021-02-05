Is Glyndebourne Festival Opera taking place in 2021?

Glyndebourne is an opera house based in East Sussex, which hosts one of the UK’s most popular opera summer festivals every year, as well as an annual autumn tour around the country. You can also watch Glyndebourne performances at the cinema, thanks to its three live broadcasts a year, streamed to cinemas across the UK.

When is this year’s Glyndebourne Summer Festival?

The scheduled dates for this year’s Glyndebourne Festival are 20 May-29 August 2021.

Unfortunately, Glyndebourne’s annual autumn tour around the UK was forced to be cancelled due to the pandemic. This followed the opera house’s slightly adjusted summer programme, with performances taking place outside and social distancing measures carried out both on and offstage.

Will this year’s Glyndebourne summer programme go ahead?

Glyndebourne is hoping that this year’s festival will go ahead as usual, running from May to August. ‘Despite the current lockdown, we’re choosing to be optimistic that Festival 2021 will go ahead in its full format but we will have to wait until we have confirmation that this is possible before going on sale,’ writes the Glyndebourne team on its website.

As a result of the uncertainties of lockdown and the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, booking for this year’s summer festival has not yet opened.

Which operas are scheduled for Glyndebourne Festival Opera 2021?

The provisional festival schedule has been announced for this year’s season, but it is subject to change, depending on government guidance.

May Thursday 20 May – Kát’a Kabanová (Janáček) Kát’a Kabanová ( Saturday 22 May – Die Zauberflöte (Mozart) Die Zauberflöte ( Sunday 23 May – Kát’a Kabanová (Janáček) Wednesday 26 May – Die Zauberflöte (Mozart) Thursday 27 May – Kát’a Kabanová (Janáček) Saturday 29 May – Die Zauberflöte (Mozart) Sunday 30 May – Kát’a Kabanová (Janáček) June Wednesday 2 June – Die Zauberflöte (Mozart) Thursday 3 June – Kát’a Kabanová(Janáček) Saturday 5 June – Die Zauberflöte (Mozart) Sunday 6 June – Kát’a Kabanová (Janáček) Tuesday 8 June – Die Zauberflöte (Mozart) Wednesday 9 June – Kát’a Kabanová (Janáček) Friday 11 June – Die Zauberflöte (Mozart) Saturday 12 June – Kát’a Kabanová (Janáček) Sunday 13 June – Il turco in Italia (Rossini) – Il turco in Italia ( Wednesday 16 June – Il turco in Italia (Rossini) Thursday 17 June – Kát’a Kabanová (Janáček) Friday 18 June – Die Zauberflöte (Mozart) Saturday 19 June – Il turco in Italia (Rossini) Sunday 20 June – Die Zauberflöte (Mozart) Tuesday 22 June – Die Zauberflöte (Mozart) Wednesday 23 June – Kát’a Kabanová (Janáček) Saturday 26 June – Il turco in Italia (Rossini) Sunday 27 June – Die Zauberflöte (Mozart) Tuesday 29 June – Il turco in Italia (Rossini) Wednesday 30 June – Die Zauberflöte (Mozart)

July Friday 2 July – Il turco in Italia (Rossini) Saturday 3 July – Die Zauberflöte (Mozart) Sunday 4 July – Così fan tutte (Mozart) Tuesday 6 July – Die Zauberflöte (Mozart) Wednesday 7 July – Il turco in Italia (Rossini) Thursday 8 July – Così fan tutte (Mozart) Friday 9 July – Die Zauberflöte (Mozart) Saturday 10 July – Il turco in Italia (Rossini) Sunday 11 July – Die Zauberflöte (Mozart) Tuesday 13 July – Così fan tutte (Mozart) Saturday 17 July – Il turco in Italia (Rossini) Sunday 18 July – Luisa Miller (Verdi) Monday 19 July – Così fan tutte (Mozart) Tuesday 20 July – Il turco in Italia (Rossini) Thursday 22 July – Luisa Miller (Verdi) Friday 23 July – Così fan tutte (Mozart) Saturday 24 July – Il turco in Italia (Rossini) Sunday 25 July – Luisa Miller (Verdi) – Luisa Miller ( Monday 26 July – Così fan tutte (Mozart) Wednesday 28 July – Luisa Miller (Verdi) Thursday 29 July – Il turco in Italia (Rossini) Saturday 31 July – Così fan tutte

August Sunday 1 August – Luisa Miller (Verdi) Tuesday 3 August – Il turco in Italia (Rossini) Wednesday 4 August – Così fan tutte (Mozart) Thursday 5 August – Tristan und Isolde (Wagner) (Wagner) Friday 6 August – Luisa Miller (Verdi) Saturday 7 August – Così fan tutte (Mozart) Sunday 8 August – Il turco in Italia (Rossini) Monday 9 August – Tristan und Isolde (Wagner) – Tristan und Isolde ( Tuesday 10 August – Così fan tutte (Mozart) Wednesday 11 August – Luisa Miller (Verdi) Thursday 12 August – Così fan tutte (Mozart) Friday 13 August – Tristan und Isolde (Wagner) Saturday 14 August – Luisa Miller (Verdi) Sunday 15 August – Così fan tutte (Mozart) Monday 16 August – Luisa Miller (Verdi) Tuesday 17 August – Tristan und Isolde (Wagner) Wednesday 18 August – Così fan tutte (Mozart) Thursday 19 August – Luisa Miller (Verdi) Friday 20 August – Così fan tutte (Mozart) Saturday 21 August – Tristan und Isolde (Wagner) Sunday 22 August – Luisa Miller (Verdi) Monday 23 August – Così fan tutte (Mozart) Tuesday 24 August – Tristan und Isolde (Wagner) Wednesday 25 August – Così fan tutte (Mozart) Thursday 26 August – Luisa Miller (Verdi) Friday 27 August – Così fan tutte (Mozart) Saturday 28 August – Tristan und Isolde (Wagner) Sunday 29 August – Luisa Miller (Verdi)