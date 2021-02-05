Is Glyndebourne Festival Opera taking place in 2021?
Glyndebourne's summer opera series is a British musical institution, but last year it was forced to take place outdoors with social distancing. Is this year's festival still scheduled to go ahead?
Glyndebourne is an opera house based in East Sussex, which hosts one of the UK’s most popular opera summer festivals every year, as well as an annual autumn tour around the country. You can also watch Glyndebourne performances at the cinema, thanks to its three live broadcasts a year, streamed to cinemas across the UK.
When is this year’s Glyndebourne Summer Festival?
The scheduled dates for this year’s Glyndebourne Festival are 20 May-29 August 2021.
Unfortunately, Glyndebourne’s annual autumn tour around the UK was forced to be cancelled due to the pandemic. This followed the opera house’s slightly adjusted summer programme, with performances taking place outside and social distancing measures carried out both on and offstage.
Will this year’s Glyndebourne summer programme go ahead?
Glyndebourne is hoping that this year’s festival will go ahead as usual, running from May to August. ‘Despite the current lockdown, we’re choosing to be optimistic that Festival 2021 will go ahead in its full format but we will have to wait until we have confirmation that this is possible before going on sale,’ writes the Glyndebourne team on its website.
As a result of the uncertainties of lockdown and the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, booking for this year’s summer festival has not yet opened.
Which operas are scheduled for Glyndebourne Festival Opera 2021?
The provisional festival schedule has been announced for this year’s season, but it is subject to change, depending on government guidance.
