It shouldn’t happen to a piano…

We present 4 truly unpleasant ways in which pianos have been treated over the years, which have been, alas, filmed for posterity. Here they are...

piano_625_3-57d8bac-407a156.jpg

Published:

Laurel, Hardy and an unforgiving staircase
In 1931’s The Music Box, Laurel and Hardy famously spend hours trying to get a piano up some very steep stairs, only to be met with a horribly ungrateful recipient:

Up, up and away
The American desert. A large catapult. A piano on fire. And wheeeeeeee! What fun… for those who are easily pleased:

Lunch time
Frightening footage from Japan, in the form of the 1977 horror film Hausu. One to bear in mind next time you sit down to have a little go at a Mozart sonata…

Science explained
Some of the world’s greatest scientific brains attend the Massachusetts Institute of Technology. Here they prove that force = mass x acceleration with the aid of a baby grand and a tall building:

Authors

BBC Music Magazine

