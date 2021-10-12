It shouldn’t happen to a piano…

Laurel, Hardy and an unforgiving staircase

In 1931’s The Music Box, Laurel and Hardy famously spend hours trying to get a piano up some very steep stairs, only to be met with a horribly ungrateful recipient:

Up, up and away

The American desert. A large catapult. A piano on fire. And wheeeeeeee! What fun… for those who are easily pleased:

Lunch time

Frightening footage from Japan, in the form of the 1977 horror film Hausu. One to bear in mind next time you sit down to have a little go at a Mozart sonata…

Science explained

Some of the world’s greatest scientific brains attend the Massachusetts Institute of Technology. Here they prove that force = mass x acceleration with the aid of a baby grand and a tall building: