‘Jauchzet, frohlocket’ is the opening chorus of JS Bach’s Christmas Oratorio. Heralded by pounding timpani, and then wind instruments, strings and, finally, trumpets, it welcomes Christmas Day with unrestrained joy.

The Christmas Oratorio itself was written in 1734 and performed in Leipzig over the festive period that year – its six parts were sung on six different festive days, beginning on Christmas Day and finishing on Epiphany on 6 January. The oratorio’s narrative, taken from the gospels of Matthew and Luke, tell the familiar Christmas story, from the birth to the visit of the wise men.

'Jauchzet, frohlocket' lyrics in English

Christians, be joyful and praise your salvation;

Sing for today your Redeemer is born;

Cease to be fearful, forget lamentation;

Haste with thanksgiving to greet this glad morn;

Come let us worship and fall down before Him;

Let us with voices united adore Him.

'Jauchzet, frohlocket' lyrics in German

Jauchzet, frohlocket! auf, preiset die Tage,

Rühmet, was heute der Höchste getan!

Lasset das Zagen, verbannet die Klage,

Stimmet voll Jauchzen und Fröhlichkeit an!

Dienet dem Höchsten mit herrlichen Chören,

Laßt uns den Namen des Herrschers verehren!