Jazz: Where to begin…

Somehow it’s impossible to feel neutral about jazz. Whether you love it or hate it, it always seems to provoke strong emotions. Depending on your viewpoint it can be destructive ot redemptive, degenerate or transformative; and it’s been that wat since the turn of the 20th century, when an outraged Ladies Home Journal demanded: ‘Does Jazz Put The Sin In Syncopation?’

Even its acceptance into the cloisters of academie has not quelled its subversive allure.

At its best, jazz is a collaborative endeavour supporting individual expression. Beginning as a provincial music in America’s Southern states, it was captured by the recording machine and spread around the world.

By 1919 the Original Dixieland Jazz Band had appeared at Buckingham Palace, and in the Thirties Adi Rosner was leading the State Jazz Orchestra of the Belorussian Republic in Stalin’s Russia.

Today, more than ever, jazz is a global phenomenon, a true world music that came of age over a hundred years. It was a real ‘Jazz Age’.

Early Jazz

From slavery and Minstrels to ragtime, the roots of jazz go back more than 300 years.

New Orleans

With its cosmopolitan culture, New Orleans was a breeding ground for the first jazz stars…

Chicago

King Oliver, Jelly Roll Morton and Louis Armstrong were among the key New Orleans musicians who moved to Chicago…

New York

While pianists partied in Harlem, bands were expanding to fill the huge halls where young people did the turkey-trot and the Charleston…

Swing Era

Benny Goodman, Duke Ellington and Count Basie were pioneers of the increasingly popular big band music…

Bebop to Free

With the arrival of a rhythmically and harmonically experimental style, jazz moved out of the dance hall and into the club…

Jazz-Rock

As rock took over from jazz in popular culture, young jazz musicians experimented by integrating the two styles to create new sounds…

Post-modern

The startling eclecticism of the postmodern era…

Original text by Stuart Nicholson