When was ‘Jingle Bells’ written and composed?

Instantly recognisable ‘Jingle Bells’ was written by James Lord Pierpont Massachusetts in 1857 and was originally called ‘The One Horse Open Sleigh’. Although not written as a Christmas song it started to become associated with the festivities in the 1860s and today Christmas would be unthinkable without a rousing edition of ‘Jingle Bells’.

Advertisement

When was the first recording of ‘Jingle Bells’?

Will Lyle was the first to record ‘Jingle Bells’ in 1889 using an Edison cylinder, and since then it has been recorded by many stars including Glenn Miller in 1941 and Bing Crosby and the Andrews Sisters in 1943. More recently, in 2006, Kimberley Locke had a No. 1 hit with it.

What are the lyrics to ‘Jingle Bells’?

Dashing through the snow

In a one-horse open sleigh

O’er the fields we go

Laughing all the way

Bells on bob tail ring

Making spirits bright

What fun it is to ride and sing

A sleighing song tonight!

Jingle bells, jingle bells,

Jingle all the way.

Oh! what fun it is to ride

In a one-horse open sleigh.

Jingle bells, jingle bells,

Jingle all the way;

Oh! what fun it is to ride

In a one-horse open sleigh.

A day or two ago

I thought I’d take a ride

And soon, Miss Fanny Bright

Was seated by my side,

The horse was lean and lank

Misfortune seemed his lot

He got into a drifted bank

And then we got upsot.

chorus

A day or two ago,

The story I must tell

I went out on the snow,

And on my back I fell;

A gent was riding by

In a one-horse open sleigh,

He laughed as there I sprawling lie,

But quickly drove away.

chorus

Now the ground is white

Go it while you’re young,

Take the girls tonight

and sing this sleighing song;

Just get a bobtailed bay

Two forty as his speed

Hitch him to an open sleigh

And crack! you’ll take the lead.

chorus

Advertisement

Did you know…?

… ‘Jingle Bells’ was the first song to be broadcasted from space? Using a smuggled harmonica and sleigh bell astronauts Tom Stafford and Wally Schirra performed a version in 1965 while up in space.