La Marseillaise: what are the lyrics to the French national anthem and when were they written?

What is the French national anthem?

Today the French national anthem is known as La Marseillaise, but it began life as ‘Chant de guerre pour l’Armée du Rhin’ (‘War Song for the Army of the Rhine’). The Army of the Rhine were one of three revolutionary armies at the time in France. They were deployed to the French/German borders along the Rhine River. The song was renamed ‘La Marseillaise’ after volunteers from Marseille sung it when marching on to the capital on 30 July 1792.

Who composed La Marseillaise?

La Marseillaise was written in April 1792 by Claude Joseph Rouget de Lisle. He wrote it in Strasbourg after hearing France had declared war against Austria and it was officially recognised as the French national anthem three years later, in 1795. However, less than 10 years after that – during the rules of Napoleon Bonaparte, Louis XVIII and Charles X (1804-1830) – it was banned. Perhaps the leaders feared it might reignite revolutionary passions and lead to their downfall… which happened anyway. Although reinstated in 1830 it was banned again during Napoleon III’s reign, but it’s had quite a peaceful existence since then.

La Marseillaise is synonymous with the French Revolution and is sung with gusto every Bastille Day in July, which commemorates the storming of the Bastille and the fall of the monarchy

And did you know…?

The French composer Hector Berlioz arranged La Marseillaise for orchestra, chorus and soprano in around 1830, while a number of other composers have included the melody in their music. These include the German Robert Schumann, who features it in his Hermann und Dorothea Overture, and the Russian Tchaikovsky, who parodies it in his 1812 Overture, a work celebrating Napoleon’s failed invasion of his country. Plus, of course, it famously introduces ‘All you need is love’ by the Beatles.

What are the lyrics to La Marseillais in English

Arise, children of the Fatherland,

The day of glory has arrived!

Against us, tyranny’s

Bloody standard is raised, (repeat)

Do you hear, in the countryside,

The roar of those ferocious soldiers?

They’re coming right into our arms

To cut the throats of our sons, our women!

To arms, citizens,

Form your battalions,

Let’s march, let’s march!

Let an impure blood

Water our furrows!

What does this horde of slaves,

Of traitors and conspiring kings want?

For whom have these vile chains,

These irons, been long prepared? (repeat)

Frenchmen, for us, ah! What outrage

What furious action it must arouse!

It is to us they dare plan

A return to the old slavery!

To arms, citizens…

What! Foreign cohorts

Would make the law in our homes!

What! These mercenary phalanxes

Would strike down our proud warriors! (repeat)

Great God! By chained hands

Our brows would yield under the yoke!

Vile despots would themselves become

The masters of our destinies!

To arms, citizens…

Tremble, tyrants and you traitors

The shame of all parties,

Tremble! Your parricidal schemes

Will finally receive their prize! (repeat)

Everyone is a soldier to combat you,

If they fall, our young heroes,

Will be produced anew from the ground,

Ready to fight against you!

To arms, citizens…

Frenchmen, as magnanimous warriors,

Bear or hold back your blows!

Spare those sorry victims,

For regretfully arming against us. (repeat)

But these bloodthirsty despots,

These accomplices of Bouillé,

All these tigers who mercilessly

Tear apart their mother’s breast!

To arms, citizens…

Sacred love of the Fatherland,

Lead, support our avenging arms

Liberty, cherished Liberty,

Fight with thy defenders! (repeat)

Under our flags may victory

Hurry to thy manly accents,

So that thy expiring enemies

See thy triumph and our glory!

To arms, citizens…

(Children’s Verse)

We shall enter the (military) career

When our elders are no longer there,

There we shall find their dust

And the trace of their virtues (repeat)

Much less keen to survive them

Than to share their coffins,

We shall have the sublime pride

To avenge or follow them.

To arms, citizens…

What are the French lyrics to La Marseillais?

Allons enfants de la Patrie,

Le jour de gloire est arrivé !

Contre nous de la tyrannie

L’étendard sanglant est levé, (bis)

Entendez-vous dans les campagnes

Mugir ces féroces soldats ?

Ils viennent jusque dans vos bras

Égorger vos fils, vos compagnes!

Aux armes, citoyens,

Formez vos bataillons,

Marchons, marchons!

Qu’un sang impur

Abreuve nos sillons!

Que veut cette horde d’esclaves,

De traîtres, de rois conjurés ?

Pour qui ces ignobles entraves,

Ces fers dès longtemps préparés ? (bis)

Français, pour nous, ah! quel outrage

Quels transports il doit exciter !

C’est nous qu’on ose méditer

De rendre à l’antique esclavage !

Aux armes, citoyens…

Quoi ! des cohortes étrangères

Feraient la loi dans nos foyers !

Quoi ! Ces phalanges mercenaires

Terrasseraient nos fiers guerriers ! (bis)

Grand Dieu! Par des mains enchaînées

Nos fronts sous le joug se ploieraient

De vils despotes deviendraient

Les maîtres de nos destinées !

Aux armes, citoyens..

Tremblez, tyrans et vous perfides

L’opprobre de tous les partis,

Tremblez ! vos projets parricides

Vont enfin recevoir leurs prix ! (bis)

Tout est soldat pour vous combattre,

S’ils tombent, nos jeunes héros,

La terre en produit de nouveaux,

Contre vous tout prêts à se battre !

Aux armes, citoyens…

Français, en guerriers magnanimes,

Portez ou retenez vos coups !

Épargnez ces tristes victimes,

À regret s’armant contre nous. (bis)

Mais ces despotes sanguinaires,

Mais ces complices de Bouillé,

Tous ces tigres qui, sans pitié,

Déchirent le sein de leur mère !

Aux armes, citoyens…

Amour sacré de la Patrie,

Conduis, soutiens nos bras vengeurs

Liberté, Liberté chérie,

Combats avec tes défenseurs ! (bis)

Sous nos drapeaux que la victoire

Accoure à tes mâles accents,

Que tes ennemis expirants

Voient ton triomphe et notre gloire !

Aux armes, citoyens…

(Couplet des enfants)

Nous entrerons dans la carrière

Quand nos aînés n’y seront plus,

Nous y trouverons leur poussière

Et la trace de leurs vertus (bis)

Bien moins jaloux de leur survivre

Que de partager leur cercueil,

Nous aurons le sublime orgueil

De les venger ou de les suivre.

Aux armes, citoyens…