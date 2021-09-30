Last Night in Soho: who wrote the music to the new psychological horror film from Edgar Wright?

The new film from cult British filmmaker Edgar Wright is headed to cinemas this year, starring Anya Taylor-Joy and Thomasin McKenzie in the lead roles. The psychological horror film is set in London and is said to be inspired by other British horror films such as Don’t Look Now and Repulsion.

What’s the film about?

Last Night in Soho follows the journey of Eloise (Thomasin McKenzie), a young woman living in London who finds herself being transported back in time to 1966. She takes over the body of a nightclub singer called Sandie (Anya Taylor-Joy) and while in this state, her life as Sandie begins to fall apart and the glamorous gloss of the Swinging Sixties is tainted.

What’s the music like?

Vulture recently reviewed the music of Last Night in Soho, who referred to the film as ‘Wright’s soundtrack movie, even more so than Baby Driver‘, in which the music was almost an additional character in the film.

Sixties pop music is clearly a prominent part of the soundtrack alongside Price’s score. Because the character of Sandie is a nightclub singer, she is seen singing a rendition of Petula Clark’s ‘Downtown’. Wright has also apparently used less-famous versions of iconic songs of the time within the film’s soundtrack.

Who wrote the soundtrack to Last Night in Soho?

The score for Last Night in Soho was written by British film composer Stephen Price, who has worked with director Edgar Wright previously on films including The World’s End, Baby Driver and Scott Pilgrim vs the World. The first film he scored as the lead composer – alongside electronic duo Basement Jaxx – was Attack the Block, which was written and directed by Joe Cornish – one of Wright’s friends and longterm collaborators.

Before he worked as a lead composer, Price worked in the music teams as an editor on blockbuster hits such as The Lord of the Rings trilogy and Batman Begins.

He also wrote the incidental music for the 2013 science fiction thriller Gravity, starring Sandra Bullock and George Clooney as astronauts stranded in space.

Stephen Price wrote the score to Our Planet, which was released on Netflix in 2019.

Price also wrote the score to the subsequent film David Attenborough: A Life on Our Planet, which was released the following year.

Where can you stream the soundtrack to Last Night in Soho?

The soundtrack to Last Night in Soho is not yet available on streaming platforms.

Can you buy the soundtrack to Last Night in Soho?

The soundtrack to Last Night in Soho is not yet available to buy.

Last Night in Soho: release date

Last Night in Soho will be released in UK cinemas on 29 October 2021.

Where can you watch Last Night in Soho online?

It’s not yet been revealed as to whether Last Night in Soho will receive a streaming release. It’s likely to not be available on streaming platforms until after its theatrical release.

Watch the trailer for Last Night in Soho