Also known as Leave Her Bullies and Time for Us to Leave Her , the Irish sea shanty Leave Her, Johnny, leave her was often left for the last day of a voyage, when the crew felt free to air their grievances, knowing they would be soon leaving the ship (her).

Although the first written record of the song dates to q1917, its origins are unknown, however it shares the same melody as the shanty Across the Western Ocean. Across the Western Ocean was inspired by penniless Irish people desperately trying to flee the potato famine between 1846-1850.

What are the lyrics to the sea shanty, Leave Her,Johnny?

I thought I heard the Old Man say:

“Leave her, Johnny, leave her.”

Tomorrow you will get your pay,

And it’s time for us to leave her.

Leave her, Johnny, leave her!

Oh, leave her, Johnny, leave her!

For the voyage is long and the winds don’t blow

And it’s time for us to leave her.

Oh, the wind was foul and the sea ran high.

“Leave her, Johnny, leave her!”

She shipped it green and none went by.

And it’s time for us to leave her.

Leave her, Johnny, leave her!

Oh, leave her, Johnny, leave her!

For the voyage is long and the winds don’t blow

And it’s time for us to leave her.

I hate to sail on this rotten tub.

“Leave her, Johnny, leave her!”

No grog allowed and rotten grub.

And it’s time for us to leave her.

Leave her, Johnny, leave her!

Oh, leave her, Johnny, leave her!

For the voyage is long and the winds don’t blow

And it’s time for us to leave her.

We swear by rote for want of more.

“Leave her, Johnny, leave her!”

But now we’re through so we’ll go on shore.

And it’s time for us to leave her.