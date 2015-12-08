Accessibility Links

The Little Road to Bethlehem Christmas carol

This Christmas we count down the days with an advent calendar of the 25 best Christmas carols ever written, as voted for by 50 top choral experts from the across the UK and US.

8 December: The Little Road to Bethlehem

When was The Little Road to Bethlehem Christmas carol written and composed?

The words for the Christmas carol  The Little Road to Bethlehem were written by Margaret Rose in around 1946, while the music was composed by Michael Head

A carol equally loved and cherished by children and adults. British composer Michael Head, who gave piano recitals in factories during the Blitz, hit the right note with this charming miniature for four-part choir. Although the words, by Margaret Rose, were inspired by the sight of lambs in an Essex field, her gentle poetry takes us to the star-lit skies over Bethlehem, the call of the sheep bell and Mary’s lullaby.

