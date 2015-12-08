When was The Little Road to Bethlehem Christmas carol written and composed?

The words for the Christmas carol The Little Road to Bethlehem were written by Margaret Rose in around 1946, while the music was composed by Michael Head

Advertisement

A carol equally loved and cherished by children and adults. British composer Michael Head, who gave piano recitals in factories during the Blitz, hit the right note with this charming miniature for four-part choir. Although the words, by Margaret Rose, were inspired by the sight of lambs in an Essex field, her gentle poetry takes us to the star-lit skies over Bethlehem, the call of the sheep bell and Mary’s lullaby.

❄ December 1: Silent Night

❄ December 2: The Lamb

❄ December 3: Three Kings

❄ December 4: God Rest Ye Merry, Gentlemen!

❄ December 5: The Sans Day Carol

Advertisement

❄ December 7: No Small Wonder