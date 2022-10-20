Did you know the Christmas carol 'Love to sing the Virgin Mary had a baby boy' is from the West Indies? It was first mentioned by Edric Connor (1913–1968) in his 1945 book West Indian Spirituals and Folk Tunes.

The carol is also known as 'The Virgin Mary Had A Baby Boy' or 'Glorious Kingdom'

'Love to sing the Virgin Mary had a baby boy' lyrics

The virgin Mary had a baby boy,

the virgin Mary had a baby boy,

the virgin Mary had a baby boy,

and they say that his name was Jesus.

[Refrain:]

He come from the glory,

he come from the glorious kingdom.

He come from the glory,

he come from the glorious kingdom.

Oh, yes! believer!

Oh, yes! believer!

He come from the glory,

he come from the glorious kingdom.

The angels sang when the baby born,

the angels sang when the baby born,

the angels sang when the baby born,

and they say that his name was Jesus. [Refrain]

The wise men saw where the baby born,

the wise men saw where the baby born,

the wise men went where the baby born,

and they say that his name was Jesus. [Refrain]

