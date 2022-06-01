How old is the nursery rhyme 'Mary Mary Quite Contrary'?

The nursery rhyme 'Mary, Mary, quite contrary' dates back to the 18th century, despite the theory it is about May 1 of England (Bloody Mary). It is said that the 'how does your garden grow' line refers to her lack of heirs while 'Quite contrary' is about failure to reverse her father, Henry VIII's reverse ecclesiastical changes. the last line 'pretty maids in a row' apparently signifies her miscarriages.

Advertisement

However this is just one theory. Other theories - or perhaps contenders is a better word - for the dubious honour of being poor old contrary Mary include Mary I's cousin, Queen Mary of Scots and even the Virgin Mary, the mother of Jesus.

For a long time the first line started with 'Mistress Mary', not 'Mary Mary'

What are the lyrics to Mary, Mary, quite contrary?

Mary, Mary, quite contrary,

How does your garden grow?

With silver bells, and cockle shells,

And pretty maids all in a row

Advertisement

Illustration by William Wallace Denslow