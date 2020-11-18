‘Mountain’ on Netflix: Who wrote the music and can you buy or stream the soundtrack?

The soundtrack to Mountain – the 2017 documentary film exploring the world’s highest peaks, now available on Netflix – was written by the Australian composer and violinist Richard Tognetti, artistic director and leader of the Australian Chamber Orchestra, the ensemble who perform the contemporary score heard throughout the film.

Narrated by actor Willem Dafoe, the documentary features breathtaking footage of the world’s largest mountains and the humans that climb, ski, cycle and trek up and down them every year.

Here, composer Richard Tognetti introduces us to his original score to Mountain.

Which orchestra is featured in Mountain on Netflix?

The Australian Chamber Orchestra performs the lush orchestral score featured in Netflix’s Mountain, led by violinist and composer Richard Tognetti.

The orchestra has also performed the scores to other extreme sports films including The Reef and The Glide, both of which celebrate the exciting world of surf.

Watch an excerpt from The Reef below.

What are the other pieces of classical music featured in Mountain on Netflix?

Alongside Richard Tognetti’s original score, you can hear concertos from Vivaldi’s iconic The Four Seasons in Mountain. The Four Seasons are a collection of four concertos written by the Baroque Italian composer and are some of his greatest and best loved works.

Can you buy the soundtrack to Netflix’s Mountain?

Yes, the soundtrack to Mountain on Netflix is available to buy on iTunes and Amazon.

Can you stream the soundtrack to Netflix’s Mountain online?

Yes, Richard Tognetti’s soundtrack to Mountain – performed by the Australian Chamber Orchestra – is available to stream on Spotify.

Watch the trailer for Netflix’s Mountains