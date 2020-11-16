Mulan 2020 Soundtrack: Who wrote the score?

British composer Harry Gregson-Williams wrote the soundtrack to the 2020 remake of Mulan.

The live-action remake of Mulan was initially said to have no musical accompaniment, which angered fans across the globe. Since then, director Niki Caro has announced that Mulan‘s remake will have instrumental music – composed by Harry Gregson-Williams – and two songs by Christina Aguilera.

Christina Aguilera has recorded a new version of ‘Reflection’, a song that featured in the original Mulan, as well as a new song, ‘Loyal, Brave, True’, co-written by Aguilera and Gregson-Williams.

Composer Harry Gregson-Williams uses the theme from ‘Reflection’ as a secondary theme for the protagonist, building it into his score.

As the film is set in Ancient China, Harry Gregson-Williams’s score for Mulan blends a western orchestra with Chinese instruments and tonalities.

Below, Harry Gregson-Williams explains the background to his score for Mulan and how he created the blend of eastern and western soundworlds.

Who is Harry Gregson-Williams and which films has he written scores for?

As well as writing the soundtrack to the 2020 remake of Mulan, British film composer Harry Gregson-Williams has also scored films including The Martian, The Chronicles of Narnia: The Lion, The Witch and the Wardrobe, Flushed Away, Early Man, Bridget Jones’s Diary: The Edge of Reason, Chicken Run and the Shrek series.

He has also written the scores to TV programmes and composed music for video games.

Can you buy the soundtrack to Mulan?

Disney released the soundtrack to the Mulan remake on 4 September, the same day as its movie release on Disney+ (£19.99 premier access).

You can also buy the soundtrack to the 2020 remake of Mulan from Amazon, HMV and WH Smith.

Where can you stream the soundtrack to Mulan?

The original motion picture soundtrack of Mulan 2020 is available on both Spotify and Apple Music.

When will Mulan be available on Disney+?

Mulan will be available for free to all subscribers of Disney+ on 4 December. For those subscribers with Premier Access, it will be available to watch from 4 September. Premier Access to Disney+ costs £19.99 on disneyplus.com.

You can also buy Mulan on DVD and Blu-ray.

Mulan 2020 soundtrack: full tracklist of Mulan songs

1. Ancestors

2. Tulou Courtyard

3. The Desert Garrison

4. Böri Khan & Xianniang

5. The Lesson of the Phoenix

6. Mulan Leaves Home

7. Four Ounces Can Move a Thousand Pounds

8. Mulan Rides into Battle

9. Honghui

10. Training the Men

11. The Witch

12. ‘I Believe Hua Mulan’

13. The Charge

14. Imperial City

15. Fight for the Kingdom

16. Mulan & The Emperor

17. Return to the Village

18. The Fourth Virtue

19. Loyal Brave True (Christina Aguilera)

20. Reflection (2020) (Christina Aguilera)

21. Reflection (Mandarin) (Yifei Liu)

Watch the trailer for the 2020 Mulan remake

You can watch the original Mulan on Disney+ or buy it on DVD. Sign up to Disney+ for £5.99 a month or £59.99 a year.