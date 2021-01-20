Music to my Ears: Conductor Vasily Petrenko

Accessibility Links

Speaking from his father’s home in St. Petersburg, Vasily Petrenko talks to BBC Music Magazine about returning to the conductor's podium after months in lockdown, saying goodbye to the RLPO and his new appointment with the Royal Philharmonic in 2021

This week, reviews editor Michael Beek sits down with the Russian-British conductor Vasily Petrenko. Vasily recently said farewell as chief conductor of the Oslo Philharmonic and is about to embark on final season as chief conductor of the Royal Liverpool Philharmonic Orchestra.

Speaking from his father’s home in St. Petersburg, Vasily talks about returning to the condtuctor’s podium after months in lockdown, saying goodbye to the RLPO and his new appointment with the Royal Philharmonic in 2021.

Recordings featured:

Bernstein: West Side Story – Mambo (New York Philharmonic/Leonard Bernstein)

JS Bach: The Well-Tempered Clavier, Book I – Prelude No. 1 in C major (Sviatoslav Richter, piano)

Sounds of Nature

Beethoven: Grosse Fuge in B flat major, Op. 133 (arr. string orchestra) (Amsterdam Sinfonietta/Peter Oundjian)

You can buy Vasily Petrenko’s latest album with the Oslo Philharmonic Orchestra of Prokofiev’s Symphony No. 5 and Myaskovsky’s Symphony No. 21 from the following outlets:

Stream the album here:

How to download the Music to my Ears podcast

Download this episode as an mp3

Click here to open the mp3 player.

Google Chrome:
Click on the three little dots to the right of the player and click ‘Download’.

Safari/Firefox/Other Browsers:
Right click (or control click on Mac computers) on the player and select ‘Save Audio As…’. Occasionally, on Safari it may ask you to select ‘Download video’. If this is the case, select ‘Download video’ and it will download as an audio file (mp3) as normal.

