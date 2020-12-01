Accessibility Links

Music to my Ears: Season 2 of the podcast is out now!

The BBC Music Magazine team has launched the second series of its highly successful podcast, featuring interviews with journalist Alan Rusbridger, comedian and host of The Guilty Feminist Deborah Frances-White, conductor Vasily Petrenko and composer Errollyn Wallen

The trailer for season 2 of the Music to my Ears podcast from the team at BBC Music Magazine is now available to download on Acast, Spotify, Apple Podcasts or wherever you get your podcasts.

Over the coming weeks, we’ll be joined by a raft of famous faces from the classical music world and beyond, including comedian Deborah Frances-White, former Guardian editor-in-chief Alan Rusbridger, composer Errollyn Wallen, poet Wendy Cope and conductor Vasily Petrenko.

Join us for a new episode every Wednesday and subscribe now to stay updated.

Listen on Acast:

Listen on Spotify:

