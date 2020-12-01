Music to my Ears: Season 2 of the podcast is out now!

The trailer for season 2 of the Music to my Ears podcast from the team at BBC Music Magazine is now available to download on Acast, Spotify, Apple Podcasts or wherever you get your podcasts.

Over the coming weeks, we’ll be joined by a raft of famous faces from the classical music world and beyond, including comedian Deborah Frances-White, former Guardian editor-in-chief Alan Rusbridger, composer Errollyn Wallen, poet Wendy Cope and conductor Vasily Petrenko.

Join us for a new episode every Wednesday and subscribe now to stay updated.

