As a sequel to his recording Standards, featuring works for trumpet and orchestra, with New Standards the German trumpeter Simon Höfele has now recorded a survey of 20th-century classics for his instrument. Any such list has to include two essential pieces, and indeed Enescu’s Légende and Hindemith’s Sonata form the heart of this new enterprise. The earliest of the works here, Légende (1906) reveals this player’s glowing, molten tone, ideally suited to the slowing swelling musical lines. In the Sonata, Höfele’s exciting attack is matched by the pianist Elisabeth Brauss, who brings wonderfully assertive characterisation to her part. Both players nurture the mournful chorale of the finale, ‘Alle Menschen müssen sterben’, with the trumpeter displaying remarkable breath control in the soft, sustained final notes.