New state-of-the-art concert hall to open in Turkey

The Presidential Symphony Orchestra Hall – a new venue for music and fine arts – is set to open this month in Ankara

Presidential Symphony Orchestra Concert Hall

A major new concert hall is set to open in the Turkish capital of Ankara this month to coincide with the country’s Republic Day.

The Presidential Symphony Orchestra Hall will be home to the Presidential Symphony Orchestra, one of the oldest orchestras in the world, with a history dating back to 1826.

The new venue features a 2000-seat ‘Great Hall’, a 500-seat ‘Blue Hall’ and a 600-seat ‘Historical CSO Hall’, as well as restaurants, museums and open-air areas.

The hall will open with gala events on 29 and 30 October.

