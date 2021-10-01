Accessibility Links

Subscribe
  1. Home
  2. Features
  3. Articles
  4. What are the lyrics to ‘O Christmas Tree’?
All products and recordings are chosen independently by our editorial team. This review contains affiliate links and we may receive a commission for purchases made. Please read our affiliates FAQ page to find out more.

What are the lyrics to ‘O Christmas Tree’?

Here are the lyrics to the favourite Christmas carol 'O Christmas Tree'

O Christmas Tree lyrics

Published:

When was ‘O Christmas Tree’ written?

As Germany is credited with starting the Christmas tree tradition in the it is no wonder the carol ‘O Christmas Tree’ has German origins. The carol started life as ‘O Tannenbaum’ (O Fir Tree) and the modern version was written by Ernst Anschütz who adapted it from a 16th-century Silesian folk song. Then as the fir tree started to be associated with Christmas, so did this song and when it got translated into English it became ‘O Christmas Tree’

Advertisement

What are the lyrics to ‘O Christmas Tree’?

O Christmas Tree, O Christmas tree,
How lovely are your branches!
O Christmas Tree, O Christmas tree,
How lovely are your branches!
Not only green in summer’s heat,
But also winter’s snow and sleet.
O Christmas tree, O Christmas tree,
How lovely are your branches!

O Christmas Tree, O Christmas tree,
Of all the trees most lovely;
O Christmas Tree, O Christmas tree,
Of all the trees most lovely.
Each year you bring to us delight
With brightly shining Christmas light!
O Christmas Tree, O Christmas tree,
Of all the trees most lovely.

O Christmas Tree, O Christmas tree,
We learn from all your beauty;
O Christmas Tree, O Christmas tree,
We learn from all your beauty.
Your bright green leaves with festive cheer,
Give hope and strength throughout the year.
O Christmas Tree, O Christmas tree,
We learn from all your beauty.

Advertisement

Want to play ‘O Christmas Tree’ during the festive period? Buy the sheet music below

Authors

BBC Music Magazine

Social networks

Tags

Save when you subscribe today!
Get BBC Music Magazine delivered direct to your door!

Try BBC Music Magazine today and pay just $4.99 per copy! Get the magazine + CD delivered direct to your door from the UK!

Click here to subscribe to BBC Music Magazine