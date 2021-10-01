When was ‘O Christmas Tree’ written?

As Germany is credited with starting the Christmas tree tradition in the it is no wonder the carol ‘O Christmas Tree’ has German origins. The carol started life as ‘O Tannenbaum’ (O Fir Tree) and the modern version was written by Ernst Anschütz who adapted it from a 16th-century Silesian folk song. Then as the fir tree started to be associated with Christmas, so did this song and when it got translated into English it became ‘O Christmas Tree’

What are the lyrics to ‘O Christmas Tree’?

O Christmas Tree, O Christmas tree,

How lovely are your branches!

O Christmas Tree, O Christmas tree,

How lovely are your branches!

Not only green in summer’s heat,

But also winter’s snow and sleet.

O Christmas tree, O Christmas tree,

How lovely are your branches!

O Christmas Tree, O Christmas tree,

Of all the trees most lovely;

O Christmas Tree, O Christmas tree,

Of all the trees most lovely.

Each year you bring to us delight

With brightly shining Christmas light!

O Christmas Tree, O Christmas tree,

Of all the trees most lovely.

O Christmas Tree, O Christmas tree,

We learn from all your beauty;

O Christmas Tree, O Christmas tree,

We learn from all your beauty.

Your bright green leaves with festive cheer,

Give hope and strength throughout the year.

O Christmas Tree, O Christmas tree,

We learn from all your beauty.

