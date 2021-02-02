What are the lyrics to the carol, ‘O come, O come, Emmanuel’?

When was ‘O come, O come, Emmanuel‘ written?

Originally written in Latin this carol owes its origins to monastic life in 8th and 9th centuries when monks used to chant Great Advent Antiphons in the lead up to, and in anticipation, of Christmas Eve.

In 1851 priest and hymn writer John Mason Neale translated these and published both the five-verse Latin version, and the first English translation, which became the much-loved carol ‘O come, O come, Emmanuel‘. Neale also wrote the carol ‘Good King Wenceslas’

Who composed the tune ‘O come, O come, Emmanuel‘?

Thomas Helmore paired the 15th century French melody with the hymn in 1851, and published it in the Hymnal Noted.

What does Emmanuel mean?

Emmanuel means God with us, and was a name that was given to Jesus in Matthew 1:23

“”Behold, a virgin shall be with child, and shall bring forth a son, and they shall call his name Emmanuel, which being interpreted is, God with us.”

What are the lyrics to ‘O come, O come, Emmanuel’?

O come, O come, Emmanuel,

And ransom captive Israel,

That mourns in lonely exile here,

Until the Son of God appear.

Rejoice! Rejoice! Emmanuel

Shall come to thee, O Israel.

O come, Thou Rod of Jesse, free

Thine own from Satan’s tyranny;

From depths of hell Thy people save,

And give them victory o’er the grave.

Rejoice! Rejoice! Emmanuel

Shall come to thee, O Israel.

O come, Thou Dayspring, from on high,

And cheer us by Thy drawing nigh;

Disperse the gloomy clouds of night,

And death’s dark shadows put to flight.

Rejoice! Rejoice! Emmanuel

Shall come to thee, O Israel.

O come, Thou Key of David, come

And open wide our heav’nly home;

Make safe the way that leads on high,

And close the path to misery.

Rejoice! Rejoice! Emmanuel

Shall come to thee, O Israel.

O come, Adonai, Lord of might,

Who to Thy tribes, on Sinai’s height,

In ancient times didst give the law

In cloud and majesty and awe.

Rejoice! Rejoice! Emmanuel

Shall come to thee, O Israel