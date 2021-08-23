What are the lyrics to ‘O God, Our Help in Ages Past’?

Who wrote the hymn ‘O God, Our Help in Ages Past’?

‘Our God, Our Help in Ages Past’ was written by Isaac Watts in 1708, after he inspired by the 90th Psalm of the Book of Psalms. 30 years later, in 1738, hymn writer John Wesley changed the ‘our’ to ‘O’ so the hymn became ‘O God, Our Help in Ages Past’. Today the hymn is regularly sung at Remembrance services.

Who was Isaac Watts?

Isaac Watts was an English Christian minister and prolific hymn writer, who wrote over 750 hymns. As well as ‘Our God, Our Help in Ages Past’ other famous works he wrote included the hymn ‘When I Survey the Wondrous Cross’ and the carol ‘Joy to the World ‘

Who composed the music for ‘O God, Our Help in Ages Past’

The tune the hymn is most commonly sung is known as ‘St Anne’ and was composed by William Croft in 1708 for version of Psalm 62 and it would be some years later that it would get set to Watts’s hymn.