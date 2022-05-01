What are the lyrics to ‘O happy day’?
The popular gospel hymn 'O happy day' dates back to the mid-18th century. Here are the lyrics to the whole hymn - not just the famous chorus
Who wrote the hymn ‘O happy day’?
Clergyman Philip Doddridge. wrote the hymn ‘O happy day’ in 1755 and it soon became a popular hymn for baptisms. Its musical history has been more chequered though. It was originally set to a 1704 melody by J. A. Freylinghausen but by mid-19th century it had been given a new melody by Edward F. Rimbault, who also added the now famous chorus which formed the basis of the Edwin Hawkins singers’s 20th century recording – sung to another different melody. Today it is is regarded as a gospel song classic and has appeared in quite a few Hollywood films, including Sister Act 2, Nutty Professor II: The Klumps, and License to Wed.
What are the lyrics to ‘O happy day’?
- O happy day, that fixed my choice
On Thee, my Savior and my God!
Well may this glowing heart rejoice,
And tell its raptures all abroad.
Refrain:
Happy day, happy day,
When Jesus washed my sins away!
He taught me how to watch and pray,
And live rejoicing every day:
Happy day, happy day,
When Jesus washed my sins away!
- O happy bond, that seals my vows
To Him Who merits all my love!
Let cheerful anthems fill His house,
While to that sacred shrine I move.
- ’Tis done, the great transaction’s done!—
I am the Lord’s and He is mine;
He drew me and I followed on;
Charmed to confess the voice divine.
- Now rest, my long-divided heart,
Fixed on this blissful center, rest;
Here have I found a nobler part;
Here heav’nly pleasures fill my breast.
- High heav’n, that heard the solemn vow,
That vow renewed shall daily hear,
Till in life’s latest hour I bow
And bless in death a bond so dear.