Who wrote the hymn ‘O happy day’?

Clergyman Philip Doddridge. wrote the hymn ‘O happy day’ in 1755 and it soon became a popular hymn for baptisms. Its musical history has been more chequered though. It was originally set to a 1704 melody by J. A. Freylinghausen but by mid-19th century it had been given a new melody by Edward F. Rimbault, who also added the now famous chorus which formed the basis of the Edwin Hawkins singers’s 20th century recording – sung to another different melody. Today it is is regarded as a gospel song classic and has appeared in quite a few Hollywood films, including Sister Act 2, Nutty Professor II: The Klumps, and License to Wed.

Advertisement

Buy the Edwin Hawkins Singers’ recording from Amazon

Advertisement

What are the lyrics to ‘O happy day’?