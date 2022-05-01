  1. Home
What are the lyrics to 'O happy day'?

The popular gospel hymn 'O happy day' dates back to the mid-18th century. Here are the lyrics to the whole hymn - not just the famous chorus

Oh Happy Day lyrics

Published:

Who wrote the hymn ‘O happy day’?

Clergyman Philip Doddridge. wrote the hymn ‘O happy day’ in 1755 and it soon became a popular hymn for baptisms. Its musical history has been more chequered though. It was originally set to a 1704 melody by  J. A. Freylinghausen but by  mid-19th century it had been given a new melody by Edward F. Rimbault, who also added the now famous chorus which formed the basis of  the Edwin Hawkins singers’s 20th century recording – sung to another different melody.  Today it is is regarded as a gospel song classic and has appeared in quite a few Hollywood films, including Sister Act 2,  Nutty Professor II: The Klumps, and License to Wed.

Buy the Edwin Hawkins Singers’ recording from Amazon

What are the lyrics to ‘O happy day’?

  1. O happy day, that fixed my choice
    On Thee, my Savior and my God!
    Well may this glowing heart rejoice,
    And tell its raptures all abroad.
    *
    Refrain:
    Happy day, happy day,
    When Jesus washed my sins away!
    He taught me how to watch and pray,
    And live rejoicing every day:
    Happy day, happy day,
    When Jesus washed my sins away!
    *
  2. O happy bond, that seals my vows
    To Him Who merits all my love!
    Let cheerful anthems fill His house,
    While to that sacred shrine I move.
    *
  3. ’Tis done, the great transaction’s done!—
    I am the Lord’s and He is mine;
    He drew me and I followed on;
    Charmed to confess the voice divine.
    *
  4. Now rest, my long-divided heart,
    Fixed on this blissful center, rest;
    Here have I found a nobler part;
    Here heav’nly pleasures fill my breast.
    *
  5. High heav’n, that heard the solemn vow,
    That vow renewed shall daily hear,
    Till in life’s latest hour I bow
    And bless in death a bond so dear.

Authors

BBC Music Magazine

