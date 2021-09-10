What are the lyrics to Of the Father’s Heart Begotten?

When was the carol ‘Of the Father’s Heart Begotten‘ written?

Few Christmas carols have words that can be traced back as early as this. ‘Corde natus ex parentis’ was written by Roman poet Aurelius Prudentius Clemens, who lived in northern Spain from, roughly, 350 to 400 AD. Today, Prudentius’s text is usually translated as ‘Of the Father’s Heart Begotten’ or ‘Of the Father’s Love Begotten’.

Advertisement

It was 19th-century music editor Thomas Helmore who decided to couple the words with a Latin plainchant taken from the Piae Cantiones Theoderici Petri Nylandensis of 1582 – the result is solid, simple and hugely atmospheric. Or, as Sarah Baldock, organist of Chichester Cathedral, puts it: ‘Such a strong tune and wonderful words!’

‘Of the Father’s Heart Begotten’ English lyrics

Of the Father’s love begotten,

Ere the worlds began to be,

He is Alpha and Omega,

He the source, the ending He,

Of the things that are, that have been,

And that future years shall see,

Evermore and evermore!

*

At His Word the worlds were framèd;

He commanded; it was done:

Heaven and earth and depths of ocean

In their threefold order one;

All that grows beneath the shining

Of the moon and burning sun,

Evermore and evermore!

*

He is found in human fashion,

Death and sorrow here to know,

That the race of Adam’s children

Doomed by law to endless woe,

May not henceforth die and perish

In the dreadful gulf below,

Evermore and evermore!

*

O that birth forever blessèd,

When the virgin, full of grace,

By the Holy Ghost conceiving,

Bore the Saviour of our race;

And the Babe, the world’s Redeemer,

First revealed His sacred face,

evermore and evermore!

*

O ye heights of heaven adore Him;

Angel hosts, His praises sing;

Powers, dominions, bow before Him,

and extol our God and King!

Let no tongue on earth be silent,

Every voice in concert sing,

Evermore and evermore!

*

This is He Whom seers in old time

Chanted of with one accord;

Whom the voices of the prophets

Promised in their faithful word;

Now He shines, the long expected,

Let creation praise its Lord,

Evermore and evermore!

*

Righteous Judge of souls departed,

Righteous King of them that live,

On the Father’s throne exalted

None in might with Thee may strive;

Who at last in vengeance coming

Sinners from Thy face shalt drive,

Evermore and evermore!

*

Thee let old men, Thee let young men,

Thee let boys in chorus sing;

Matrons, virgins, little maidens,

With glad voices answering:

Let their guileless songs re-echo,

And the heart its music bring,

Evermore and evermore!

*

Christ, to Thee with God the Father,

And, O Holy Ghost, to Thee,

Hymn and chant with high thanksgiving,

And unwearied praises be:

Honour, glory, and dominion,

And eternal victory,

Evermore and evermore!

Here are the original lyrics Aurelius Prudentius Clemens wrote in Latin

Corde natus ex parentis

Ante mundi exordium

A et O cognominatus,

ipse fons et clausula

Omnium quæ sunt, fuerunt,

quæque post futura sunt.

Sæculorum sæculis.

*

Ipse iussit et creata,

dixit ipse et facta sunt,

Terra, cælum, fossa ponti,

trina rerum machina,

Quæque in his vigent sub alto

solis et lunæ globo.

Sæculorum sæculis

*

Corporis formam caduci,

membra morti obnoxia

Induit, ne gens periret

primoplasti ex germine,

Merserat quem lex profundo

noxialis tartaro.

Sæculorum sæculis.

*

O beatus ortus ille,

virgo cum puerpera

Edidit nostram salutem,

feta Sancto Spiritu,

Et puer redemptor orbis

os sacratum protulit.

Sæculorum sæculis.

*

Psallat altitudo caeli,

psallite omnes angeli,

Quidquid est virtutis usquam

psallat in laudem Dei,

Nulla linguarum silescat,

vox et omnis consonet.

Sæculorum sæculis.

*

Ecce, quem vates vetustis

concinebant sæculis,

Quem prophetarum fideles

paginæ spoponderant,

Emicat promissus olim;

cuncta conlaudent eum.

Sæculorum sæculis.

*

Macte iudex mortuorum,

macte rex viventium,

Dexter in Parentis arce

qui cluis virtutibus,

Omnium venturus inde

iustus ultor criminum.

Sæculorum sæculis.

*

Te senes et te iuventus,

parvulorum te chorus,

Turba matrum, virginumque,

simplices puellulæ,

Voce concordes pudicis

perstrepant concentibus.

Sæculorum sæculis.

*

Tibi, Christe, sit cum Patre

hagioque Pneumate

Hymnus, decus, laus perennis,

gratiarum actio,

Honor, virtus, victoria,

regnum aeternaliter.

Sæculorum sæculis.

Advertisement

Top image by Getty Images