It is unknown who wrote the gospel hymn ‘Give me oil in My Lamp’, but it is believed to have been inspired by, and based on, the Parable of the Ten Virgins, which tells the tale of how five out of the 10 virgins awaiting the arrival of a bridegroom didn’t bring enough oil for their lamps – the foolishness of them!

The hymn is also known as ‘Sing Hosanna’ and ‘Oil in my lamp’.

What are the lyrics to ‘Give me oil in my lamp’?

Give me oil in my lamp,

Keep me burning,

Give me oil in my lamp, I pray!

Give me oil in my lamp,

Keep me burning,

Keep me burning

Till the break of day.

Chorus:

Sing hosanna! sing hosanna!

Sing hosanna to the King of kings!

Sing hosanna! sing hosanna!

Sing hosanna to the King!

Give me love in my heart, keep me sharing.

Give me love in my heart, I pray.

Give me love in my heart, keep me sharing.

Keep me sharing till the break of day. (chorus)

3 Give me joy in my heart, keep me singing.

Give me joy in my heart, I pray.

Give me joy in my heart, keep me singing.

Keep me singing till the break of day. (chorus)

4 Give me faith in my heart, keep me praying.

Give me faith in my heart, I pray.

Give me faith in my heart, keep me praying.

Keep me praying till the break of day. (Refrain)

