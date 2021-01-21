Pixar’s Soul: Who wrote the soundtrack and can you buy the music?

Who wrote the score for Soul?

The score to Pixar’s animated film Soul was written by composing duo Trent Reznor and Atticus Ross. They have been a renowned pairing on the film music circuit since winning the Oscar for Best Original Score in 2010 for their work on The Social Network, one of just a handful of electronic scores to have ever been recognised by the Academy.

The animated Pixar film follows the journey of a school music teacher who tries to reunite his soul and his body after they become detached, just before his big break as a jazz musician. It became the first Pixar film to feature a black protagonist, and was released through Disney’s streaming platform Disney+ at the end of 2020.

Trent Reznor and Atticus Ross’s score is otherworldly and celestial. It’s predominantly used in the scenes of ‘The Great Before’, the place where unborn souls live before they go to Earth. A number of additional original jazz songs composed by musician and bandleader Jon Batiste are peppered throughout the jazz scenes set in New York.

Jon Batiste is a gigging musician, touring with his own band Stay Human, which is the house band for The Late Show with Stephen Colbert, one of the US’s most popular late-night talk shows.

What songs are featured in Soul?

Full track listing:

Brand New – Ben Rector

The Great Beyond – Trent Reznor & Atticus Ross

Falling – Trent Reznor & Atticus Ross

The Great Before/U Seminar – Trent Reznor & Atticus Ross

Jump to Earth – Trent Reznor & Atticus Ross

Terry Time – Trent Reznor & Atticus Ross

Joe’s Life – Trent Reznor & Atticus Ross

Portal – Trent Reznor & Atticus Ross

Run/Astral Plane – Trent Reznor & Atticus Ross

Lost Soul – Trent Reznor & Atticus Ross

Meditation/Return to Earth – Trent Reznor & Atticus Ross

Terry Time Too – Trent Reznor & Atticus Ross

22 is Ready – Trent Reznor & Atticus Ross

Pursuit/Terry’s World – Trent Reznor & Atticus Ross

Betrayal – Trent Reznor & Atticus Ross

Lost – Trent Reznor & Atticus Ross

Ephiphany – Trent Reznor & Atticus Ross

Ship Chase – Trent Reznor & Atticus Ross

Escape/Inside 22 – Trent Reznor & Atticus Ross

Flashback – Trent Reznor & Atticus Ross

Earthbound – Trent Reznor & Atticus Ross

Thank You – Trent Reznor & Atticus Ross

Enjoy Every Minute – Trent Reznor & Atticus Ross

Just Us – Trent Reznor & Atticus Ross

Born to Play – Jon Batiste

Bigger Than Us – Jon Batiste

Collard Greens and Cornboard Strut – Jon Batiste

Joe’s Lowdown Blues – Jon Batiste

22’s Getaway – Jon Batiste

Apex Wedge – Jon Batiste

Let Your Soul Glow – Jon Batiste

Feel Soul Good – Jon Batiste

Looking at Life – Jon Batiste

Fruit of the Vine – Jon Batiste

The Epic Conversationalist/Born to Play – Jon Batiste

Celestial Spaces in Blue – Jon Batiste

Spiritual Connection – Jon Batiste

The Initial Pursuit – Jon Batiste

It’s All Right – Jon Batiste

Space Maker – Jon Batiste

Cristo Redenetor – Jon Batiste

Danceland – Jon Batiste

Epistrophy – Jon Batiste

I Let a Song Go Out of My Heart – Jon Batiste

Blue Rondo a la Turk – Jon Batiste

Is Trent Reznor and Atticus Ross’s score for Soul nominated for an Oscar?

The nominations for the 2021 Oscars have not yet been announced. The ceremony was originally scheduled for 28 February 2021, but has been postponed to 25 April 2021.

The nominations for this year’s Academy Awards will be announced on 15 March 2021.

BBC Music Magazine named the score for Soul as one of its predictions for the 2021 Academy Award for Best Original Score.

Can you buy the soundtrack to Soul?

The soundtrack to Soul is now available on two separate albums: one featuring Reznor and Ross’s score and the other with Batiste’s songs and compositions created for teh film.

You can buy music from and inspired by Soul on vinyl from Amazon.

You can buy Trent Reznor and Atticus Ross’s score to Soul from the following outlets:

Where can you stream the soundtrack to Soul online?

You can stream Trent Reznor and Atticus Ross’s score for Soul (as well as the featured songs) on Spotify, Deezer and Apple Music.

Watch the trailer for Soul

Where to watch Soul online

Soul is currently available to watch exclusively on Disney+, Disney’s streaming platform. You can sign up to Disney+ with an annual subscription for £59.99 or £5.99 a month.