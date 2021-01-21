Pixar’s Soul: Who wrote the soundtrack and can you buy the music?
Our guide to the jazz-infused score to Soul, the new Pixar film to land on Disney+
Who wrote the score for Soul?
The score to Pixar’s animated film Soul was written by composing duo Trent Reznor and Atticus Ross. They have been a renowned pairing on the film music circuit since winning the Oscar for Best Original Score in 2010 for their work on The Social Network, one of just a handful of electronic scores to have ever been recognised by the Academy.
The animated Pixar film follows the journey of a school music teacher who tries to reunite his soul and his body after they become detached, just before his big break as a jazz musician. It became the first Pixar film to feature a black protagonist, and was released through Disney’s streaming platform Disney+ at the end of 2020.
Trent Reznor and Atticus Ross’s score is otherworldly and celestial. It’s predominantly used in the scenes of ‘The Great Before’, the place where unborn souls live before they go to Earth. A number of additional original jazz songs composed by musician and bandleader Jon Batiste are peppered throughout the jazz scenes set in New York.
Jon Batiste is a gigging musician, touring with his own band Stay Human, which is the house band for The Late Show with Stephen Colbert, one of the US’s most popular late-night talk shows.
What songs are featured in Soul?
Full track listing:
Brand New – Ben Rector
The Great Beyond – Trent Reznor & Atticus Ross
Falling – Trent Reznor & Atticus Ross
The Great Before/U Seminar – Trent Reznor & Atticus Ross
Jump to Earth – Trent Reznor & Atticus Ross
Terry Time – Trent Reznor & Atticus Ross
Joe’s Life – Trent Reznor & Atticus Ross
Portal – Trent Reznor & Atticus Ross
Run/Astral Plane – Trent Reznor & Atticus Ross
Lost Soul – Trent Reznor & Atticus Ross
Meditation/Return to Earth – Trent Reznor & Atticus Ross
Terry Time Too – Trent Reznor & Atticus Ross
22 is Ready – Trent Reznor & Atticus Ross
Pursuit/Terry’s World – Trent Reznor & Atticus Ross
Betrayal – Trent Reznor & Atticus Ross
Lost – Trent Reznor & Atticus Ross
Ephiphany – Trent Reznor & Atticus Ross
Ship Chase – Trent Reznor & Atticus Ross
Escape/Inside 22 – Trent Reznor & Atticus Ross
Flashback – Trent Reznor & Atticus Ross
Earthbound – Trent Reznor & Atticus Ross
Thank You – Trent Reznor & Atticus Ross
Enjoy Every Minute – Trent Reznor & Atticus Ross
Just Us – Trent Reznor & Atticus Ross
Born to Play – Jon Batiste
Bigger Than Us – Jon Batiste
Collard Greens and Cornboard Strut – Jon Batiste
Joe’s Lowdown Blues – Jon Batiste
22’s Getaway – Jon Batiste
Apex Wedge – Jon Batiste
Let Your Soul Glow – Jon Batiste
Feel Soul Good – Jon Batiste
Looking at Life – Jon Batiste
Fruit of the Vine – Jon Batiste
The Epic Conversationalist/Born to Play – Jon Batiste
Celestial Spaces in Blue – Jon Batiste
Spiritual Connection – Jon Batiste
The Initial Pursuit – Jon Batiste
It’s All Right – Jon Batiste
Space Maker – Jon Batiste
Cristo Redenetor – Jon Batiste
Danceland – Jon Batiste
Epistrophy – Jon Batiste
I Let a Song Go Out of My Heart – Jon Batiste
Blue Rondo a la Turk – Jon Batiste
Is Trent Reznor and Atticus Ross’s score for Soul nominated for an Oscar?
The nominations for the 2021 Oscars have not yet been announced. The ceremony was originally scheduled for 28 February 2021, but has been postponed to 25 April 2021.
The nominations for this year’s Academy Awards will be announced on 15 March 2021.
BBC Music Magazine named the score for Soul as one of its predictions for the 2021 Academy Award for Best Original Score.
Can you buy the soundtrack to Soul?
The soundtrack to Soul is now available on two separate albums: one featuring Reznor and Ross’s score and the other with Batiste’s songs and compositions created for teh film.
Where can you stream the soundtrack to Soul online?
You can stream Trent Reznor and Atticus Ross's score for Soul (as well as the featured songs) on major streaming platforms.
Where to watch Soul online
