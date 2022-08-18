'Praise from Heaven and Earth' lyrics
Here are the lyrics to the 17th century hymn 'Praise from Heaven and Earth' which is also known as 'Ye boundless realms of joy'
The hymn 'Praise from Heaven and Earth' also known by its first line 'Ye boundless realms of joy' was written in the 17th century by Nahum Tate and Nicholas Brady.
'Praise from Heaven and Earth' lyrics
Ye boundless realms of joy,
exalt your Maker's fame,
his praise your song employ
above the starry frame;
your voices raise,
ye cherubim
and seraphim,
to sing his praise.
2 Thou moon, that rulest the night,
and sun, that guidest the day,
ye glittering stars of light,
to him your homage pay.
His praise declare,
ye heavens above,
and clouds that move
in liquid air.
3 Let them adore the Lord,
and praise his holy name,
by whose almighty Word
they all from nothing came;
and all shall last
from changes free;
his firm decree
stands ever fast.
4 United zeal be shown
his wondrous fame to raise,
whose glorious name alone
deserves our endless praise;
earth's utmost ends
his power obey;
his glorious sway
the sky transcends.