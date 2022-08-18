The hymn 'Praise from Heaven and Earth' also known by its first line 'Ye boundless realms of joy' was written in the 17th century by Nahum Tate and Nicholas Brady.

'Praise from Heaven and Earth' lyrics

Ye boundless realms of joy,

exalt your Maker's fame,

his praise your song employ

above the starry frame;

your voices raise,

ye cherubim

and seraphim,

to sing his praise.

2 Thou moon, that rulest the night,

and sun, that guidest the day,

ye glittering stars of light,

to him your homage pay.

His praise declare,

ye heavens above,

and clouds that move

in liquid air.

3 Let them adore the Lord,

and praise his holy name,

by whose almighty Word

they all from nothing came;

and all shall last

from changes free;

his firm decree

stands ever fast.

4 United zeal be shown

his wondrous fame to raise,

whose glorious name alone

deserves our endless praise;

earth's utmost ends

his power obey;

his glorious sway

the sky transcends.