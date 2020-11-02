Roadkill on BBC starring Hugh Laurie: who wrote the music and can you buy the soundtrack?

The political drama on the BBC starring Hugh Laurie as a Tory politician has caught audiences’ attentions, thanks to its gripping orchestral score and catchy hook.

Advertisement

Who wrote the score for BBC’s Roadkill?

The orchestral score for BBC’s Roadkill was written by Harry Escott, who has also written the soundtracks to films including The Wedding Guest (starring Dev Patel), Greed (with Steve Coogan, David Mitchell and Isla Fisher) and Steve McQueen’s 2012 film Shame, starring Carey Mulligan and Michael Fassbender, as well as TV programmes including The English Game and River.

Harry Escott has also worked with the Ora Singers, who performed Escott’s work ‘O Light of Light’ on its 2017 album Many Are the Wonders.

Can you buy the soundtrack to BBC’s Roadkill?

The soundtrack for BBC’s Roadkill is currently not available to buy, but is said to be coming soon on Silva Screen Records.

You can buy piano solo arrangements of the score in sheet music form from Faber Music, available here.

When is Roadkill released on the BBC and in the US?

The series received its premiere on the BBC on Sunday 18 October and aired every Sunday at 9pm on BBC One. All episodes are now available to watch via the BBC iPlayer.

For American audiences, Roadkill will be broadcast on PBS Masterpiece from Sunday 1 November at 9pm. There are four episodes available.

Advertisement

Watch the trailer for BBC’s Roadkill

Which channel is Roadkill on?

Roadkill is currently being broadcast and streamed on BBC One and on the BBC iPlayer. Click this link to watch all four episodes.