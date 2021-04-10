What are the lyrics to ‘Stabat Mater’?
This ancient hymn, 'Stabat Mater', has been around since the 13th century. Here are its famous lyrics in both English and the original Latin
Who wrote the lyrics to ‘Stabat Mater’?
It is unknown who wrote the 13th century hymn ‘Stabat Mater’ but many have thought it could be the work of Franciscan friar Jacopone da Todi or Pope Innocent III. It was translated into English by 19th century Anglican clergyman and hymn writer Edward Caswall.
It tells the story of the Virgin Mary’s suffering at Jesus Christ’s crucifixion and starts with the words ‘Stabat mater dolorósa’ meaning ‘the sorrowful mother was standing’.
A large number of composers have composed music to the hymn, but one of its most famous musical settings was composed by Pergolesi during the last few weeks of his life. He scored it for soprano and alto soloists, violin I and II, viola and basso continuo (cello and organ).
What are the original Latin lyrics to ‘Stabat Mater’?
Stabat mater dolorósa
juxta Crucem lacrimósa,
dum pendébat Fílius.
2. Cuius ánimam geméntem,
contristátam et doléntem
pertransívit gládius.
3. O quam tristis et afflícta
fuit illa benedícta,
mater Unigéniti!
4. Quae mœrébat et dolébat,
pia Mater, dum vidébat
nati pœnas ínclyti.
5. Quis est homo qui non fleret,
matrem Christi si vidéret
in tanto supplício?
6. Quis non posset contristári
Christi Matrem contemplári
doléntem cum Fílio?
7. Pro peccátis suæ gentis
vidit Jésum in torméntis,
et flagéllis súbditum.
8. Vidit suum dulcem Natum
moriéndo desolátum,
dum emísit spíritum.
9. Eja, Mater, fons amóris
me sentíre vim dolóris
fac, ut tecum lúgeam.
10. Fac, ut árdeat cor meum
in amándo Christum Deum
ut sibi compláceam.
11. Sancta Mater, istud agas,
crucifíxi fige plagas
cordi meo válide.
12. Tui Nati vulneráti,
tam dignáti pro me pati,
pœnas mecum dívide.
13. Fac me tecum pie flere,
crucifíxo condolére,
donec ego víxero.
14. Juxta Crucem tecum stare,
et me tibi sociáre
in planctu desídero.
15. Virgo vírginum præclára,
mihi iam non sis amára,
fac me tecum plángere.
16. Fac ut portem Christi mortem,
passiónis fac consórtem,
et plagas recólere.
17. Fac me plagis vulnerári,
fac me Cruce inebriári,
et cruóre Fílii.
18. Flammis ne urar succénsus,
per te, Virgo, sim defénsus
in die iudícii.
19. Christe, cum sit hinc exire,
da per Matrem me veníre
ad palmam victóriæ.
20. Quando corpus moriétur,
fac, ut ánimæ donétur
paradísi glória.