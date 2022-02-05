stand up stand up for Jesus lyrics

When was the hymn 'Stand up stand up for Jesus' written?

American minister George Duffield Jr wrote the hymn 'Stand up stand up for Jesus' in 1858, after he was inspired by the dying words of his friend and abolitionist, Pastor Dudley Atkins Tyng after he had been maimed in a farm accident. As he lay dying Tyng told his father 'Tell my brethren of the ministry, wherever you meet them, to stand up for Jesus'. These words cut a chord with Duffield when he heard them and this hymn is the result.

Advertisement

What are the lyrics to 'Stand up stand up for Jesus'?

Stand up! Stand up for Jesus! Ye soldiers of the Cross; Lift high his royal banner, It must not suffer loss. From vict'ry unto vict'ry His army he shall lead, Till ev'ry foe is vanquished And Christ is Lord indeed.

Stand up! Stand up for Jesus! The trumpet call obey, Forth to the mighty conflict In this his glorious day. Ye that are men now serve him Against unnumbered foes: Let courage rise with danger, And strength to strength oppose.

Stand up! Stand up for Jesus! Stand in his strength alone; The arm of flesh will fail you Ye dare not trust your own Put on the Gospel armour, Each piece put on with pray'r; Where duty calls or danger Be never wanting there!