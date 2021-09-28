Stephen Hough: the best recordings by the British pianist
We name the greatest albums by the piano polymath Stephen Hough
Hummel: Piano Concertos (1987)
English Chamber Orchestra/Bryden Thomson Chandos
CHAN 8507
Made early in Hough’s recording career, his Gramophone Award-winning accounts of Hummel’s concertos remain fresh and joyous.
Mompou: Piano Music (1997)
Hyperion CDA66963
Hough’s identification with the Catalan’s meditative and haunting music was all the more striking after his vivid recordings of Beethoven and Britten, and won critical plaudits.
Rachmaninov: Piano Concertos (2004)
Dallas Symphony Orchestra/Andrew Litton
Hyperion CDA67501/2
Hough’s magisterial playing in these authoritative accounts of the concertos and the Rhapsody is matched by a superlative orchestra.
In the Night (2014)
Works by Chopin, Beethoven, Schumann and Hough
Hyperion CDA67996
Including Beethoven’s Moonlight Sonata, Schumann’s Carnaval, and Hough’s own Piano Sonata No. 2, this is one of his most imaginative and evocative programmes.
Mendelssohn • Grieg • Hough (2015)
Cello Sonatas
Steven Isserlis (cello)
Hyperion CDA68079
Hough and cellist Steven Isserlis form a first-rate partnership in this attractive programme, including Hough’s own ingenious Sonata for Cello and Piano Left Hand.
Vida Breve (2021)
Bach, Chopin, Liszt etc
Hyperion CDA68260
Chopin’s Second Sonata is the centrepiece of another imaginatively planned recital which shows, said BBC Music Magazine, ‘Hough’s comprehensive mastery of his art’.
