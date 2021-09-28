Stephen Hough: the best recordings by the British pianist

Hummel: Piano Concertos (1987)

English Chamber Orchestra/Bryden Thomson Chandos

CHAN 8507

Advertisement

Made early in Hough’s recording career, his Gramophone Award-winning accounts of Hummel’s concertos remain fresh and joyous.

Mompou: Piano Music (1997)

Hyperion CDA66963

Hough’s identification with the Catalan’s meditative and haunting music was all the more striking after his vivid recordings of Beethoven and Britten, and won critical plaudits.

Rachmaninov: Piano Concertos (2004)

Dallas Symphony Orchestra/Andrew Litton

Hyperion CDA67501/2

Hough’s magisterial playing in these authoritative accounts of the concertos and the Rhapsody is matched by a superlative orchestra.

Works by Chopin, Beethoven, Schumann and Hough

Hyperion CDA67996

Including Beethoven’s Moonlight Sonata, Schumann’s Carnaval, and Hough’s own Piano Sonata No. 2, this is one of his most imaginative and evocative programmes.

Mendelssohn • Grieg • Hough (2015)

Cello Sonatas

Steven Isserlis (cello)

Hyperion CDA68079

Hough and cellist Steven Isserlis form a first-rate partnership in this attractive programme, including Hough’s own ingenious Sonata for Cello and Piano Left Hand.

Bach, Chopin, Liszt etc

Hyperion CDA68260

Chopin’s Second Sonata is the centrepiece of another imaginatively planned recital which shows, said BBC Music Magazine, ‘Hough’s comprehensive mastery of his art’.

Advertisement

Read all our reviews of Stephen Hough’s recordings here.