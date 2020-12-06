Accessibility Links

  4. Succession on Now TV: who wrote the music and theme tune and can you buy the soundtrack?
Succession on Now TV: who wrote the music and theme tune and can you buy the soundtrack?

Who is the composer behind the iconic HBO series Succession? Everything you need to know about the programme so far and the music that brings it to life

With two seasons under its belt and a third in production, Succession is a biting and witty satire, charting the inner turmoil of a family-owned media empire, Waystar RoyCo. Imagine King Lear meets the Murdochs.

Who wrote the soundtrack to Succession?

American composer Nicholas Britell wrote the soundtrack to both seasons 1 and 2 of Succession.

Succession‘s seething tensions are highlighted by its soundtrack, a winding, chromatic theme played on a jangling piano with rough string, thumping bass and clumsy four-square beat completing the picture.

But there’s no doubt that its composer Nicholas Britell (The Big Short, Moonlight and If Beale Street Could Talk) knows what he’s doing. There’s a bitterness lurking within, and the slight digital distortion and reverb conjures a fading dynasty. It’s an effective musical introduction, with cleverly written variations setting the mood throughout each episode.

Who is composer Nicholas Britell?

Nicholas Britell is a New York-based composer who has scored films including Moonlight and If Beale Street Could Talk by filmmaker Barry Jenkins, both of which received nominations for Best Original Score at the Academy Awards. He also wrote the scores to films such as The Big Short and Vice. The original series Succession was the first TV show Britell had worked on, and won him an Emmy Award for Outstanding Original Main Title Theme Music in 2019 and a nomination for the Emmy for Outstanding Music Composition for Series in 2020 for the programme’s second season.

Where can you watch or stream Succession seasons 1 and 2?

You can watch Succession on Now TV, where it will be available to stream both seasons until 7 June 2021. Sign up for a seven-day free trial to Now TV here.

If you want to buy seasons 1 and 2 to download, you can do so on Amazon Prime.

You can buy seasons 1 and 2 of Succession on DVD from Amazon and HMV.

Can you buy the soundtrack to Succession?

You can buy the soundtrack to Succession in CD and vinyl format on Amazon, Ebay and Discogs.

Where can you stream the soundtrack to Succession online?

You can stream the soundtrack to Succession on Spotify and Apple Music.

Will there be a season 3 of Succession?

In August 2019, HBO confirmed that there would be a third season of Succession, but it is unknown when it will be released. Filming was planned to take place before the end of 2020, but the production has faced delays thanks to the coronavirus pandemic. In August 2020, the show’s creator Jesse Armstrong told Variety that he was ‘trying to think about starting shooting in New York before Christmas.’ There has been no update from the production team as to whether these plans have been confirmed.

Listen to the opening credits and theme song for Succession

