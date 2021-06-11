Terms & Conditions: Adam Mickiewicz Institute
Terms & Conditions
Published:
- The Promoter is Immediate Media Company London Limited.
- The BBC Code of Conduct for competitions can be found at https://www.bbc.com/editorialguidelines/guidance/code-of-conduct and all BBC magazines comply with the Code.
- The promotion is open to all residents of the UK, including the Channel Islands, aged 18 years or older, except the Promoter’s employees or contractors and anyone connected with the promotion or their direct family members.
- The closing date for entries is 23:59 on 12/07/2021
- By entering the promotion, the participants agree:
- to be bound by these terms and conditions;
- that should they win the promotion, their name and likeness may be used by the Promoter for pre-arranged promotional purposes.
- Entrants should enter by answering the question and completing the form on the BBC Music website. Entries received after the closing date of the promotion will not be considered.
- Entrants must supply to Immediate Media Company Limited their full name and email address. The Promoter will use entrants’ personal details in accordance with the Immediate Privacy Policy (immediatemedia.co.uk/privacy-policy).
- Only one entry will be permitted per person, regardless of method of entry. Bulk entries made by third parties will not be permitted.
- 30 winners will each receive 1 x Painters of Gdańsk vinyl, composed by Krzysztof Penderecki
- The winning entrants will be the first correct entries drawn at random from all the correct entries after the closing date. The Promoter’s decision as to the winner is final and no correspondence relating to the promotion will be entered into. The Promoter may share the winner’s details with the prize provider for the purpose of fulfilling the prizes.
- The winners will be notified within 14 days of the close of the promotion by email. If the winner cannot be contacted or fails to respond within 28 days of such notification being sent, the Promoter reserves the right to offer the prize to a runner up, or to re-offer the prize in any future promotion.
- The surname and county of residence of the winner will be available upon request by sending an SAE to AMI Competition, Eagle House, 56 Colston Avenue, Bristol, BS1 1EB within two months of the closing date of the promotion. The Promoter will contact the winners before releasing this information and provide the winners the opportunity to object or limit the amount of information shared.
- There is no cash alternative and the prizes will not be transferable. Prizes must be taken as stated and cannot be deferred. The Promoter reserves the right to substitute the prizes with one of the same or greater value.
- The Promoter reserves the right to amend these terms and conditions or to cancel, alter or amend the promotion at any stage, if deemed necessary in its opinion, or if circumstances arise outside of its control.
- The Promoter does not accept any responsibility for lost, delayed or fraudulent entries.
- The Promoter excludes liability to the full extent permitted by law for any loss, damage or injury occurring to the participant arising from his or her entry into the promotion or occurring to the winners arising from his or her acceptance of a prize.
- The promotion is subject to the laws of England.