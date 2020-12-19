What are the lyrics to the song, The 12 Days of Christmas?

The Christmas song, The 12 Days of Christmas is believed to be French in origin, and probably started life as a memory game for children. It was first published in England in 1780, however for nearly 130 years it went without a tune. This was remedied in 1909 by English composer Frederic Austin, who adapted the words to an old traditional folk tune.

What are the lyrics to The 12 Days of Christmas?

On the first day of Christmas

My true love gave to me

A partridge in a pear tree.

On the second day of Christmas

My true love gave to me

Two turtle doves

And a partridge in a pear tree.

On the third day of Christmas

My true love gave to me

Three French hens,

Two turtle doves

And a partridge in a pear tree.

On the fourth day of Christmas

My true love gave to me

Four calling birds,

Three French hens,

Two turtle doves

And a partridge in a pear tree.

On the fifth day of Christmas

My true love gave to me

Five golden rings,

Four calling birds,

Three French hens,

Two turtle doves

And a partridge in a pear tree.

On the sixth day of Christmas

My true love gave to me

Six geese a-laying,

Five golden rings,

Four calling birds,

Three French hens,

Two turtle doves

And a partridge in a pear tree.

On the seventh day of Christmas

My true love gave to me

Seven swans a-swimming,

Six geese a-laying,

Five golden rings,

Four calling birds,

Three French hens,

Two turtle doves

And a partridge in a pear tree.

On the eighth day of Christmas

My true love gave to me

Eight maids a-milking,

Seven swans a-swimming,

Six geese a-laying,

Five golden rings,

Four calling birds,

Three French hens,

Two turtle doves

And a partridge in a pear tree.

On the ninth day of Christmas

My true love gave to me

Nine ladies dancing,

Eight maids a-milking,

Seven swans a-swimming,

Six geese a-laying,

Five golden rings,

Four calling birds,

Three French hens,

Two turtle doves

And a partridge in a pear tree.

On the tenth day of Christmas

My true love gave to me

Ten lords a-leaping,

Nine ladies dancing,

Eight maids a-milking,

Seven swans a-swimming,

Six geese a-laying,

Five golden rings,

Four calling birds,

Three French hens,

Two turtle doves

And a partridge in a pear tree.

On the eleventh day of Christmas

My true love gave to me

Eleven pipers piping,

Ten lords a-leaping,

Nine ladies dancing,

Eight maids a-milking,

Seven swans a-swimming,

Six geese a-laying,

Five golden rings,

Four calling birds,

Three French hens,

Two turtle doves

And a partridge in a pear tree.

On the twelfth day of Christmas

My true love gave to me

Twelve drummers drumming,

Eleven pipers piping,

Ten lords a-leaping,

Nine ladies dancing,

Eight maids a-milking,

Seven swans a-swimming,

Six geese a-laying,

Five golden rings,

Four calling birds,

Three French hens,

Two turtle doves

And a partridge in a pear tree.

When are the 12 days of Christmas?

The 12 days of Christmas is the period between the birth of Christ (25 December) and the arrival of the three wise men on January 6, known as the Epiphany or Three Kings Day.

